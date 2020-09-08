Sailfin Launches AI-Powered Accounts Receivable Platform Called Smart Receivables Manager for F&A, OTC & Treasury Professionals

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sailfin Technologies Inc. (Sailfin) announces the launch of its next-generation accounts receivables (AR) platform called – Smart Receivables Manager (SRM).

Incorporated in 2011, Sailfin has vast experience in delivering end-to-end, cloud-based turnkey solutions and full-spectrum professional services for customers that include business process advisory, solution implementation, migration, integration & enhancements, user training and application support post implementation.

Sailfin Logo and SRM Dashboard Visual

The company founders have deep experience with over two decades in the Order to Cash and F&A domain and were instrumental in setting up successful startups, which were eventually acquired by large corporations like SunGard and Genpact. To further extend their leading technology capabilities and expertise, Sailfin welcomes Todd Glassmaker as Vice President of Business Development. Having worked at The Hackett Group and REL Consultancy Group, Todd brings deep Order to Cash domain experience that will further drive Sailfin's cloud-based solutions and overall growth strategy.

Utilizing the vast domain knowledge and combining it with the latest technology trends like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Understanding (NLU), and Robotics Process Automation (RPA), the Sailfin team has come up with a next-generation accounts receivables product called SMART RECEIVABLES MANAGER (SRM).

SRM brings automation, AI and an intuitive user experience into a single solution that acts as an enterprise-class workbench for accounts receivable teams. Product benefits and features include:

Proactively manage customer credit risk and AR exposure : 360-degree view of customer accounts where teams can easily visualize and manage account hierarchy, risk profiles, invoices, payments, credits, rebates, disputes, and promise-to-pays

: 360-degree view of customer accounts where teams can easily visualize and manage account hierarchy, risk profiles, invoices, payments, credits, rebates, disputes, and promise-to-pays Improve cash flow and enhance the customer experience : Fully Integrated modules for proactive credit risk management, intelligent prioritization, and automation of collection activities, streamlined dispute management workflow, accelerated cash application automation, and electronic invoice presentment and payment customer portal

: Fully Integrated modules for proactive credit risk management, intelligent prioritization, and automation of collection activities, streamlined dispute management workflow, accelerated cash application automation, and electronic invoice presentment and payment customer portal Incorporate a seamless integration : Built-in workflows and flexible configuration capabilities to accommodate any specific business requirements

: Built-in workflows and flexible configuration capabilities to accommodate any specific business requirements Deliver superior cash management visibility : AI/ML-driven advanced cash forecasting module

: AI/ML-driven advanced cash forecasting module Drive operational efficiency : Robust and highly configurable analytics and reporting engine to drive actionable insights, predictions and provide real-time visibility

: Robust and highly configurable analytics and reporting engine to drive actionable insights, predictions and provide real-time visibility Maintain robust transaction capability : Highly scalable to support high volume processing levels for global operations

: Highly scalable to support high volume processing levels for global operations Provide maximum data integrity and security: Same security standards as Salesforce platform for quick IT approval, rather than a custom-built solution

Sailfin implemented their SRM solution recently for TTI Inc. a Berkshire Hathaway company that specializes in the distribution of electronic components and feedback has been extremely positive.

Rick Smith, Director of Financial Services at the company says: "For the past 35 years, we have been using an enterprise accounts receivables system that was augmented over a decade ago with a SaaS-based collections tool and an on-premise AR cash applications solution. Over the last few years, we have been looking for a singular Accounts Receivable & Credit Management solution that would support a Global System initiative. We were looking for advanced functionality that leveraged the latest advancement in AI and ML technology, providing a singular global solution supporting multi-language and multi-currency requirements. Sailfin's SRM suite addressed all these requirements while providing additional valuable features. We have found the suite to have best-in-class functionality in areas like forecasting, proactive risk management, collection effectiveness and automated cash application while leveraging advanced Natural Language Processing technology to automate otherwise manually intensive tasks."

"The digital revolution of financial processes presents significant opportunities that help businesses drive efficiency and manage their working capital more effectively. Our expertly designed, AI-led platform delivers best-in-class features that our clients need to create delightful customer experiences and drive exceptional results. We aim to make every day an Order to Cash success story for our clients," says Harit Nanavati – Chief Executive Officer at Sailfin.

To learn more about Sailfin visit www.sailfin.tech

About Sailfin Technologies Inc:

Sailfin Technologies Inc. is a cutting-edge technology services provider with global delivery centers in India and the U.S. The company delivers end-to-end, cloud-based, AI-enabled turnkey solutions for clients providing discovery, implementation, and on-going support.

Media Contact:

Todd Glassmaker

7207498927

[email protected]

Related Images

sailfin-logo-and-srm-dashboard.png

Sailfin Logo and SRM Dashboard

Sailfin Logo and SRM Dashboard Visual

Related Links

President and CEO

VP Business Development

SOURCE Sailfin Technologies, Inc.