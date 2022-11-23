Sailing Dinghy Masts Market Size to Grow by USD 292.44 Million, Global Leisure Products Industry Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sailing dinghy masts market size is expected to grow by USD 292.44 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Sailing Dinghy Masts Market 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sailing Dinghy Masts Market 2022-2026

Technavio categorizes the global sailing dinghy masts market as a part of the global leisure products industry. The parent market, the global leisure products, market covers a variety of categories, including sports equipment, camping equipment, recreational vehicles, musical instruments, bicycles, toys, and other consumer-oriented games. growth of the global leisure products will be driven by following such as growing memberships in health and fitness clubs, an increase in awareness about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, a rising number of dual-income households, and strong growth in online sales.

Sailing Dinghy Masts Market 2022-2026: Scope

The sailing dinghy masts market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the growing population of HNWI boosting the development of marinas globally to be one of the prime trends in the sailing dinghy masts market growth during the next few years. Increasing customer engagement in marinas and recreational boating activities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high risk of maritime accidents might hamper the market growth.

Sailing Dinghy Masts Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the sailing dinghy masts market, including AG Plus SPARS, Allspars Ltd., Chinook Sailing Products, Goya Windsurfing, Heol Composites, Kona Windsurfing AB, New Zealand Rigging Ltd., Norfolk Marine Chandlers Ltd., North Actionsports Group, Pauger Carbon composites, Pinnell & Bax Ltd., Point 7 International PTE LTD., Sailing Chandlery Ltd., Selden Mast AB Sweden, Severne, Synergy Sports Inc., The GUN SAILS, West Coast Sailing, Z Spars International Ltd., and Gaastra Windsurfing.

Sailing Dinghy Masts Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Aluminum



Carbon



Fiberglass



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Sailing Dinghy Masts Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist sailing dinghy masts market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sailing dinghy masts market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sailing dinghy masts market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sailing dinghy masts market vendors

Sailing Dinghy Masts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.3% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 292.44 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Australia, Japan, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AG Plus SPARS, Allspars Ltd., Chinook Sailing Products, Goya Windsurfing, Heol Composites, Kona Windsurfing AB, New Zealand Rigging Ltd., Norfolk Marine Chandlers Ltd., North Actionsports Group, Pauger Carbon composites, Pinnell & Bax Ltd., Point 7 International PTE LTD., Sailing Chandlery Ltd., Selden Mast AB Sweden, Severne, Synergy Sports Inc., The GUN SAILS, West Coast Sailing, Z Spars International Ltd., and Gaastra Windsurfing Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 118: Selden Mast AB Sweden - Overview

Exhibit 119: Selden Mast AB Sweden - Product / Service

Exhibit 120: Selden Mast AB Sweden - Key offerings

