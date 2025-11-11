Sailing For Veterans Announces Free Therapeutic Sailing Initiative For Veterans

Program Launches in Partnership with VetsBoats Foundation Founded by Combat Veterans and Sailors Dedicated to Enriching Veterans' Lives

GLOUCESTER, Mass., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sailing For Veterans today announced a new program that honors veterans with free day sails on the sailboat SV INDRA located in Gloucester, MA. Launching on Veterans Day, in partnership with VetsBoats, an all-volunteer 501c3 non-profit foundation headquartered in Sausalito, California, the program also operates out of Provincetown Harbor, hosting day sails and maritime memorial wreath toss ceremonies at the tip of Cape Cod in Provincetown, MA.

SAILING FOR VETERANS - SailingForVeterans.org

Sailing For Veterans empowers veterans and active-duty service members by providing free sailing experiences that promote a connection to nature and a renewed sense of camaraderie. Through time on the water, participants build teamwork, find peace and perspective, and discover the joy and adventure that sailing can bring—both on the day of the voyage and long beyond it.

The inspiration for Sailing For Veterans comes from Marine Lance Cpl. Jason K. Burnett, who died May 11, 2006 while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Our determination to serve veterans comes from Jason's brother Ryan Burnett, who as a Gold Star Family member and a USMC veteran, co-founded Sailing For Veterans in his brother's honor along with George Dratelis.

Lance Cpl. Jason Keith Burnett of St. Cloud, Florida, had a gift for making people laugh, but when it was time to be serious—whether helping the less fortunate through his church or competing on the soccer field—he gave nothing less than his best.

A 2004 graduate of St. Cloud High School, Jason chose the United States Marine Corps because he wanted to serve his country in what he believed to be the most demanding branch of the armed forces. He pre-enlisted before graduation, confident in his own drive, stamina, and determination to exceed every expectation placed before him.

He is survived by his parents, Ron and Shelly Burnett; his brother, Ryan Burnett—also a United States Marine; and his grandfathers, Robert E. Burnett and Paul R. Conklin. Jason was 20 years old. Lance Cpl. Burnett proudly served with 2nd Tank Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Lejeune, NC.

"Sailing For Veterans was founded in honor of my brother, LCpl Jason Keith Burnett, whose sacrifice continues to guide every decision we make," said Ryan Burnett. "Jason's legacy reminds us that healing takes community, purpose, and connection, and we believe that sailing uniquely fosters resilience, peace, and therapeutic recovery for veterans facing life after service. Co-founder George Dratelis brings his own unwavering respect, resilience, and commitment to those who served, making our mission not just personal, but deeply shared. Together, we created Sailing For Veterans to ensure no veteran navigates their rough waters alone."

George Dratelis, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Sailing For Veterans, adds, "I am honored to be working with Gold Star Family member Ryan Burnett on this mission of veteran outreach inspired by the service and sacrifice of his brother Jason."

About Sailing For Veterans

Fair Winds and Following Seas. Sailing For Veterans is dedicated to veteran outreach. Our mission of sailing therapy is to put smiles on the faces of veterans. Our vessel SV INDRA's homeport is Gloucester, MA, serving Cape Ann, and we operate from Provincetown Harbor, serving Cape Cod. Sailing For Veterans is a nonprofit charitable organization in partnership with VetsBoats, a 501c3 non-profit foundation based in the San Francisco Bay Area. We honor all who served, especially those who never returned.

About VetsBoats

VetsBoats is an all-volunteer 501c3 non-profit foundation founded by combat veterans and dedicated to restoring health and well-being to military veterans suffering from PTSD and traumatic injuries. We believe in the transformative power of sailing as a therapeutic tool. This approach is supported by research and our own lifetime of experience on the water. Our mission is to provide measurable improvement in the health and well-being of veterans everywhere. VetsBoats is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and operates a national network to serve veterans and their families.

