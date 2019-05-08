Sailor Jerry Builds 2019 Partnership With The USO

In tandem with this year's partnership, Sailor Jerry is releasing a limited-edition commemorative bottle. Hitting shelves May 15 – in honor of military appreciation month – with a suggested retail value of $15.99 – the bottle will be available at national and local liquor stores across the U.S. all summer long.

The USO partnership reflects a special passion point for Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, which was created to honor the late Norman "Sailor Jerry" Collins. Collins was born January 14, 1911, and quickly found his aptitude for tattooing while traveling the country. After a stint in the Navy, Collins made World War II-era Honolulu his home and continued honing his skills as a tattoo artist. Sailors on shore leave in Honolulu would wait in line for hours outside Collins' Hotel Street tattoo shop to be inked by the master himself. Collins greatly influenced the tattoo world through groundbreaking innovations. Blended and bottled in America, Sailor Jerry exemplifies his spirit and dedication in crafting the rum.

"It's an honor to expand our USO partnership, given the fact that Norman 'Sailor Jerry' Collins was greatly influenced by his time serving our country," shared Ashley Thomas, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum Brand Ambassador. "With the launch of the new, limited-edition bottle wrap, we are proud to celebrate our patriotism, as well as honor the dedicated service of the troops and Norman himself."

For more than 78 years, the USO has been the nation's leading organization to serve the women and men in the U.S. military, and their families. From the moment they join, through their assignments and deployments, and as they transition back to their communities, the USO is always by their side as a Force Behind the Forces®.

Quickly following the availability of the commemorative bottle, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum will once again participate in Fleet Week festivities nationwide, starting with Fleet Week New York in May. Coinciding with the opening day and the arrival of ships to New York City, Sailor Jerry will host a one-night-only bowling activation called "Strikes for Sailors." The event will be held May 22 and will also include tattoos and Sailor Jerry cocktails to celebrate in true Sailor Jerry fashion.

"We are honored to be working with Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum and appreciate their commitment to our men and women in uniform," said USO Vice President, Development and Corporate Alliances, Chad Hartman. "The USO is excited for the upcoming Fleet Week collaboration, designed to honor and thank all those who serve our nation."

Fleet Week New York will celebrate its 31st anniversary this year, once again giving residents and visitors of New York and the surrounding tri-state area a unique opportunity to meet the military members who serve our country. Later this year, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum will also participate in Fleet Week events in both Los Angeles and San Francisco.

To learn more about Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum's Fleet Week activities, visit www.sailorjerry.com.

To learn more about the USO partnership and limited-edition bottle, head to www.sailorjerry.com/uso.

RESPECT HIS LEGACY. DRINK SAILOR JERRY RESPONSIBLY. NEVER DRINK & DRIVE. 2019 Sailor Jerry Rum, 46% Alc./Vol. William Grant & Sons, Inc. New York, NY.

PR Contact

Joe Gallo

Joe@CurichWeiss.com

203.644.3354

Annie Taplin

Annie.Taplin@wgrant.com

212.299.9428

About William Grant & Sons

William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd. is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the global premium spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distils some of the world's leading brands of Scotch whisky, including the world's most awarded single malt Glenfiddich®, The Balvenie® range of handcrafted single malts and the world's third largest blended Scotch, Grant's®, as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Hendrick's® Gin, Sailor Jerry® Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W.® Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder® Blended Malt Scotch Whisky and Drambuie® Scotch Liqueur.

William Grant & Sons has been honored as "Distiller of the Year" by the prestigious International Wine & Spirit Competition and International Spirits Challenge 12 times over the past 13 years, including the most recent award in 2018.

Founded in 1964, William Grant & Sons USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of William Grant & Sons, Ltd. and features one of the fastest growing spirits portfolios in the USA with brands including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Hendrick's Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Drambuie, Milagro Tequila, Grant's, Hudson Whiskey, Gibson's Finest, Monkey Shoulder, Clan MacGregor, Reyka Vodka, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, Montelobos Mezcal, Ancho Reyes, Flor de Caña Rum, The Knot and Raynal French Brandy. For more information on the company and its brands, please visit www.grantusa.com.

SOURCE William Grant & Sons

Related Links

http://www.grantusa.com

