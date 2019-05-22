Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum Launches 'Savage Apple'

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum was made to honor the godfather of old-school American tattooing, Norman "Sailor Jerry" Collins, his philosophy and his passions. Savage Apple reflects those same ideals, but with a more playful offering that pays tribute to Norman Collins' more amusing side.

True to the traditional notes of vanilla and cinnamon in Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Savage Apple adds a bold, in-your-face flavor of fresh, lively apple and cinnamon - Best served chilled, this all-in rum goes down smooth.

"Savage Apple is an amazing addition to the Sailor Jerry story. This is the first new product we've ever released, and it is a fantastic liquid; one we know our fans will enjoy for its quality and bold nature," said Anthony Bohlinger, Sailor Jerry Brand Ambassador.

Norman "Sailor Jerry" Collins was a Navy vet who built his rep inking soldiers and sailors in WWII-era Honolulu where he established his legendary tattoo parlor. He used his love for tattooing as an outlet of self-expression and choosing to live "outside the lines." The Savage Apple bottle design, like the liquid inside, honors Collins and his creative works, reflecting his unapologetic, savage attitude with original tiger flash marking the bottle wrap.

"This summer, Savage Apple is ready to hit bars, beaches, backyard BBQs and more," added Bohlinger. "The combination of delicious apple, cinnamon and bold rum is damn good, and we can't wait for you to try it."

To learn more about Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum visit www.sailorjerry.com.

RESPECT HIS LEGACY. DRINK SAILOR JERRY RESPONSIBLY. NEVER DRINK & DRIVE. 2019 Sailor Jerry Rum, 35% Alc./Vol. William Grant & Sons, Inc. New York, NY.

PR Contact

Joe Gallo

Joe@CurichWeiss.com

203.644.3354

Annie Taplin

Annie.Taplin@wgrant.com

212.299.9428

About William Grant & Sons

William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd. is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the global premium spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distils some of the world's leading brands of Scotch whisky, including the world's most awarded single malt Glenfiddich®, The Balvenie® range of handcrafted single malts and the world's third largest blended Scotch, Grant's®, as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Hendrick's® Gin, Sailor Jerry® Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W.® Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder® Blended Malt Scotch Whisky and Drambuie® Scotch Liqueur.

William Grant & Sons has been honored as "Distiller of the Year" by the prestigious International Wine & Spirit Competition and International Spirits Challenge 12 times over the past 13 years, including the most recent award in 2018.

Founded in 1964, William Grant & Sons USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of William Grant & Sons, Ltd. and features one of the fastest growing spirits portfolios in the USA with brands including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Hendrick's Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Drambuie, Milagro Tequila, Grant's, Hudson Whiskey, Gibson's Finest, Monkey Shoulder, Clan MacGregor, Reyka Vodka, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, Montelobos Mezcal, Ancho Reyes, Flor de Caña Rum, The Knot and Raynal French Brandy. For more information on the company and its brands, please visit www.grantusa.com.

SOURCE William Grant & Sons

Related Links

http://www.sailorjerry.com

