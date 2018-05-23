Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum Returns To Celebrate 2018 Fleet Week New York

"Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum has celebrated Fleet Week New York for many years, and each time it's a great reminder of our nation's history and heroes," said Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum East Coast Ambassador Anthony Bohlinger. "Norman 'Sailor Jerry' Collins was a proud member of the Navy, and often used his enlisted time as inspiration for his world-famous tattoos. We're honored to serve his legacy, the rum he inspired, and celebrate our brave service men and women at Fleet Week New York."

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum will once again be onsite to welcome the visiting service members with sponsored specialty drinks as a true-red, white & blue thank you at North River Lobster Company, Heartland Brewery, Off the Wagon, and Houston Hall in New York City.

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum continues to support the programs and services of USO of Metropolitan New York. "The USO appreciates the steadfast commitment of Sailor Jerry," says Cathy de Silva of the USO of Metropolitan New York.

Norman 'Sailor Jerry' Collins considered his time in the United States Navy as an integral part of his later work, and his crew became his family – he would later tattoo many of his designs on these American servicemen. Norman's intense love of ships, grown from his time on the sea, even led to him earning his master's papers on every kind of vessel for which you can get tested. A rebel and a visionary, this legacy inspired his eponymous liquor, and Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum continues his rebellious mission in the best way possible – bringing hell-raising fun to Fleet Week New York. With specialized cocktails being served throughout the week, it's the best way to celebrate 30 years of patriotism, the dedicated service of the United States armed forces, and Norman himself, a true American-made legacy.

About Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum was created to honor Norman "Sailor Jerry" Collins, a Navy vet who built his rep inking soldiers and sailors in WWII-era Honolulu where he established his legendary tattoo parlor and himself as the undisputed father of American old school tattooing. Crafted in the traditional Navy way by William Grant & Sons, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum is bold and smooth, with hints of caramel and vanilla. Just like the man who inspired it, this 92 proof rum speaks for itself and holds itself to the traditional values and standards of craftsmanship that Norman Collins espoused. Made in America and blended with spices including ginger, cinnamon, clove and vanilla, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum is an exceptionally smooth drink with an ABV of 46%. From the liquid itself to the packaging, every detail of Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum stays true to the vision of Norman "Sailor Jerry" Collins. For more information, visit www.sailorjerry.com or follow www.twitter.com/sailorjerry and www.facebook.com/SailorJerry.

About William Grant & Sons

William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the global premium spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distills some of the world's leading brands of Scotch whisky, including the world's most awarded single malt Glenfiddich®, The Balvenie® range of handcrafted single malts and the world's third largest blended Scotch, Grant's®, as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Hendrick's® Gin, Sailor Jerry® Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W.® Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder® Blended Malt Scotch Whisky and Drambuie® Scotch Liqueur.

William Grant & Sons has been honored as "Distiller of the Year" by the prestigious International Wine & Spirit Competition and International Spirits Challenge 11 times over the past 16 years.

Founded in 1964, William Grant & Sons USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of William Grant & Sons, Ltd. and features one of the fastest growing spirits portfolios in the USA with brands including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Hendrick's Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Drambuie, Milagro Tequila, Grant's, Hudson Whiskey, Gibson's Finest, Monkey Shoulder, Clan MacGregor, Reyka Vodka, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, Montelobos Mezcal, Ancho Reyes, Flor de Caña Rum, Art In The Age, The Knot and Raynal French Brandy. For more information on the company and its brands, please visit www.grantusa.com.

