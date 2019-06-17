Sailormen Inc. Popeyes Raised $680,000 during 15th Annual Golf Classic and Appetite for a Cure Campaign for Lifesaving Work of Muscular Dystrophy Association

MIAMI LAKES, Fla., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sailormen Inc., one of the largest domestic franchisees of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurants, and the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) celebrated their 15-year partnership at the 15th Annual Sailormen Inc. MDA Golf Classic in Miami Lakes on May 2. Supporters of both the golf classic and the Sailormen's 2019 Appetite for a Cure program raised $681,015 to transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases that severely weaken muscle strength and mobility.

Over the course of the 15-year partnership between MDA and Sailormen, the Popeye's franchisee has raised more than $7 million to fund MDA's mission. Sailormen's fundraising program "Appetite for a Cure," runs annually (this year from Jan. 28 through March 17), at participating Popeyes restaurants in Florida and South Georgia. The program raised much-needed funds through the sale of $1 coupon cards worth more than $50 to be used toward free and discounted purchases during future visits to Popeyes.

The commitment of Sailormen and all their employees to MDA's mission contributed to their 2019 fundraising success. "I commend our employees, staff, business partners, and customers for making our 15th anniversary year with the MDA a success," said Kara Nordstrom, CEO of Sailormen, Inc. "We at Sailormen believe in supporting and giving back to the communities we do business in."

Funds raised during the annual coupon program and subsequent MDA Golf Classic, which concludes the program, help MDA fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing services such as MDA's multidisciplinary Care Centers at top hospitals. Funds also allow kids ages 8 to 17 to learn vital life skills at barrier-free MDA Summer Camps. "Every year our coupons feature the faces of MDA campers enjoying the best week of the year, and we feel privileged to be able to support them and others living with muscular dystrophy and related neuromuscular disease through our coupon program and golf event," said Mark Reineri, chief operating officer of Sailormen, Inc.

This year's golf event was attended by MDA Executive Vice President and Chief Impact & Philanthropy Officer Adam Cotumaccio. "The funding generated from this longstanding partnership is leading to unprecedented breakthroughs in neuromuscular diseases and providing unique confidence-building experiences at MDA Summer Camp. We thank the leadership and employees of Sailormen, Inc. for their outstanding commitment to support those who need it most in their communities," Cotumaccio said to assembled guests celebrating the partnership.

Said Joanne Boigris, executive director of MDA South Florida: "For 15 years, Sailormen, Inc. has been a valued and appreciated partner of the MDA. Sailormen, Inc. and its employees go above and beyond to help us support our mission of transforming lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases."

About the Muscular Dystrophy Association

MDA is committed to transforming the lives of people affected by muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. We do this through innovations in science and innovations in care. As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since our inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures. Research we have supported is directly linked to life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases. MDA's MOVR is the first and only data hub that aggregates clinical, genetic and patient reported data for multiple neuromuscular diseases to improve health outcomes and accelerate drug development. MDA supports the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best in class care at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions. Our Resource Center serves the community with one-on-one specialized support, and we offer educational conferences, events, and materials for families and healthcare providers. Each year thousands of children and young adults learn vital life skills and gain independence at summer camp and through recreational programs, at no cost to families. For more information visit mda.org.

