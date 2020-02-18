SailPoint CEO Publishes Leadership Manual for Redefining Corporate Culture

The perspective McClain offers is one that challenges contemporary notions of corporate culture and its potential impact on the business. Observing minimal value in the funhouse amenities he refers to in the book as "pseudo-cultures," McClain is weary of the ethos that is so readily accepted as legitimate organizational culture. Ultimately, Joy and Success at Work provides actionable guidance on how to build real organizational cultures, focusing on how companies treat people and how that translates to driving real business value.

According to McClain, "Lasting success requires a genuine commitment to mutual success — of customers, employees, investors, and the company itself. With this book, I invite you to join me in that pursuit, and I offer proven techniques for getting there."

Joy and Success at Work: Building Organizations that Don't Suck the Life Out of People is available on Amazon.com today.

About Mark McClain

Mark McClain is the CEO and founder of SailPoint (NYSE: SAIL), a leader in the enterprise identity management software market. He has led the company from its beginnings in 2005 to its IPO in 2017, as it grew from a team of three to over 1,300 employees and about 1,500 enterprise-class customers in thirty-five countries. In 2000, he founded Waveset Technologies, which was acquired in 2003 by Sun Microsystems, where Mark served as VP of Software Marketing.

About ForbesBooks

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, ForbesBooks is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. ForbesBooks offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbesbooks.com.

Media Contacts

Jessica Sutera, SailPoint, jessica.sutera@sailpoint.com

Corie Luzon, ForbesBooks, cluzon@advantageww.com

SOURCE ForbesBooks