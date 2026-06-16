SailPoint, Inc. (SAIL) Securities Fraud Investigation - Levi & Korsinsky

SailPoint management touted robust Q1 growth on June 9, 2026 -- but the forward outlook told a different story, and the stock fell approximately 12% in a single session.

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors in SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIL) lost approximately 12% of their holdings on June 9, 2026, after the Company's Q1 FY2027 earnings call revealed a weaker forward outlook that contradicted the optimistic tone of its results. Shareholders who suffered a loss are encouraged to submit their information here . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

SailPoint's Q1 FY2027 press release highlighted an EPS of $0.05 versus a consensus estimate of $0.04 and year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 22%. During the accompanying earnings call, management provided guidance that included a projected loss for the coming quarter and commentary regarding foreign-exchange headwinds affecting ARR growth. The Company's own forward guidance diverged sharply from the growth trajectory presented in its headline figures.

Prior to the June 9 release, SailPoint's stock had appreciated significantly over the preceding weeks. Market expectations appeared elevated heading into the announcement, with analysts generally anticipating strong quarterly results. Following the earnings release and accompanying guidance, the stock declined sharply, reflecting investor concern about the company's outlook.

If you purchased SailPoint shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the SAIL Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the SAIL investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities law concerns on behalf of investors who purchased SAIL securities and suffered losses. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether SailPoint adequately disclosed its outlook and expected future performance, including guidance provided in connection with its June 9, 2026 earnings release. Following the release and management's discussion of future expectations, the stock declined approximately 12%.

Q: What do SAIL investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my SAIL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought SAIL and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP