Sailthru Named to Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sailthru, the leading personalized marketing automation technology provider for retail and publishing, today announces it has been named to Gartner's inaugural July 2018 Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms as a Niche Player.

According to the report, "Mobile marketing capabilities increasingly determine brand marketing success. Broad and rapid consumer adoption of smartphones breeds a dependency few technologies have ever enjoyed. Ninety-four percent of smartphone owners report using their device multiple times per day. Consumers use mobile devices while commuting, exercising and during idle time, contributing to a rise in mobile site traffic and accounting for 67% of all brand site traffic in 2017."

Building on the acquisition of mobile marketing automation platform Carnival.io in 2016, Sailthru continues to innovate mobile marketing capabilities from the perspective of multichannel campaign management, rather than as a standalone channel. Key features recently launched by Sailthru include:

Channel optimization : the ability for the Sailthru platform to automatically determine if email or mobile is the best channel for engaging an individual consumer at a specific point in time

Mobile app personalization : the ability to personalize app content based on an individual consumer's omnichannel behavioral and interest data and improve purchase conversion and other key mobile app metrics.

"The continuous rise of mobile engagement requires that brands break down the traditional barriers that have existed between individual channels," said Neil Lustig, CEO of Sailthru. "As consumers we access email, web, apps, and engage with our devices while in-store. This requires that all brands approach mobile by thinking cross-channel versus simply in-channel. Everything we build is concepted and delivered with this new paradigm in mind and we believe that our appearance in Gartner's inaugural Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms is a testament to our strategy."

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Sailthru helps modern marketers acquire, grow, and retain customers. With over 3Bn global consumer profiles under management, Sailthru's powerful suite of connected capabilities – including high-performance email, onsite personalization, mobile marketing automation, and unique integrations powering new customer acquisition – enables its customers to easily deliver relevant, personalized engagement across all channels, powered by machine learning and first-party data, driving higher revenue, improved customer lifetime value and reduced churn. The world's most innovative publishers, including Business Insider, Refinery29 and Mashable, and the world's fastest growing ecommerce companies, including Rent The Runway, JustFab and Alex and Ani, trust Sailthru to help them succeed. Founded in 2008, Sailthru's exceptional group of investors include Benchmark, RRE Ventures, DFJ Gotham, Scale Venture Partners, and AOL Ventures. For more information, please visit www.sailthru.com.

