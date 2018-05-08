Sailthru Named to Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant for the Multichannel Marketing Hubs

Enterprise publishers, including brands from Axel Springer, IAC, and Hearst, and the world's fastest growing retail companies, including Rent The Runway and JustFab, are among the 400+ enterprise and mid-market organizations that choose Sailthru for personalized marketing automation to forge meaningful connections through all brand touchpoints for their customers.

"We've worked with Sailthru for nearly five years, and any brand not working with Sailthru should consider the length of our relationship to be a true testament to the level of innovation and partnership that the Sailthru team brings to the table every day," said Monica Deretich, Vice President of Marketing & CRM at TechStyle Fashion Group. "We are an organization that has high demands, and because of that we prefer to build versus buy technology as we feel that one-size-fits-all solutions do not work for us, but Sailthru is one of the few external partners we have and they worked to truly understand our goals; they listen to our needs and wants; and they ensure that we are making the most of their technology so that we can connect with our audiences in a more modern way than the legacy leaders in the multichannel space."

"What we and our customers believe sets Sailthru apart is our integration of advanced capabilities including predictive analytics, journey management, personalization and multichannel coordination paired with the strategic guidance to make the most of these capabilities," said Neil Lustig, CEO of Sailthru. "We believe that the Gartner Magic Quadrant recognizes industry leaders and that to be included is a testament to our company's commitment to leading the next generation of marketing automation and to our core philosophy: that human connections matter."

Key roadmap priorities for Sailthru in 2018 include further advancement to personalization capabilities including 1:1 product recommendations in mobile push notifications and app content personalization, innovation in customer journey management with the introduction of predictive analytics driven journey personalization and refreshed reporting dashboards.

Sailthru helps modern marketers acquire, grow, and retain customers. With over 2Bn global consumer profiles under management, Sailthru's powerful suite of connected capabilities – including high-performance email, onsite personalization, mobile marketing automation, and unique integrations powering new customer acquisition – enables its customers to easily deliver relevant, personalized engagement across all channels, powered by machine learning and first-party data, driving higher revenue, improved customer lifetime value and reduced churn. The world's most innovative publishers, including Business Insider, Refinery29 and Mashable, and the world's fastest growing ecommerce companies, including Rent The Runway, JustFab and Alex and Ani, trust Sailthru to help them succeed. Founded in 2008, Sailthru's exceptional group of investors include Benchmark, RRE Ventures, DFJ Gotham, Scale Venture Partners, and AOL Ventures. For more information, please visit www.sailthru.com.

