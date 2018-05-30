Sailthru Recognized as a 2018 Top Rated Email Marketing Software by TrustRadius

"Sailthru earned a Top Rated Email Marketing award from TrustRadius thanks to strong feedback from customers," said Megan Headley, Research Director at TrustRadius. "Reviewers praise the company's support and documentation, as well as the product's robust feature set including list segmentation, dynamic content, a campaign editor and A/B testing."

With an average rating of 7.4 out of 10, Sailt­hru stands out as a leader among mid-sized companies. The TrustRadius Top Rated awards are unique because they are based solely on user satisfaction scores, providing an unbiased reflection of customer sentiment. They are not influenced by analyst opinion, the vendor's company size, popularity, site traffic, or status as a TrustRadius customer.

"Everything we build is based on the idea that human connections matter," said Neil Lusting, CEO of Sailthru. "Our customers' successes are our priority and we're proud that retailers and publishers trust us not just with their campaigns, but to help them solve complex challenges with customer retention, loyalty, and acquisition."

Customer reviews of Sailthru on TrustRadius include the following:

About Sailthru

Sailthru helps modern marketers acquire, grow, and retain customers. With over 2Bn global consumer profiles under management, Sailthru's powerful suite of connected capabilities – including high-performance email, onsite personalization, mobile marketing automation, and unique integrations powering new customer acquisition – enables its customers to easily deliver relevant, personalized engagement across all channels, powered by machine learning and first-party data, driving higher revenue, improved customer lifetime value and reduced churn. The world's most innovative publishers, including Business Insider, Refinery29 and Mashable, and the world's fastest growing ecommerce companies, including Rent The Runway, JustFab and Alex and Ani, trust Sailthru to help them succeed. Founded in 2008, Sailthru's exceptional group of investors include Benchmark, RRE Ventures, DFJ Gotham, Scale Venture Partners, and AOL Ventures. For more information, please visit www.sailthru.com

