SAILUN ECOPOINT3 TO REVOLUTIONIZE THE TIRE INDUSTRY

EcoPoint 3 technology can allow rubber compounding materials to be mixed fully uniformly under continuous liquid phase conditions for a consistent rubber compound mix. This means no matter the type of tire (high performance, touring, all-season, winter, etc), Sailun's EcoPoint 3 technology will adapt to deliver the right rubber balance for exceptional performance and longevity in a wide range of vehicle and seasonal applications. This breakthrough comes from years of painstaking research and development on high-performance rubber materials. Sailun has developed the innovative EcoPoint 3 compound for tires that have garnered industry recognition and will bring the organization into a new level of international competitiveness. EcoPoint 3 technology not only improves a tire's rolling resistance for increased efficiency, but also enhances traction and provides more durable tire wear resistance – making tires that can last longer and perform better for a safer, more energy-efficient and comfortable drive.

"We're thrilled to officially launch EcoPoint3 and see a project come to life after several years in development. EcoPoint3 is a game changer for the tire industry both for the quality of tires it will produce but also in the way tires are made moving forward. EcoPoint3 sets Sailun products apart from other tire manufacturers and will set a new standard for the tire industry in global sustainability in the automotive space," says Ron Dolan – President, Sailun Tire Americas.

EcoPoint3 liquid phase mixing has already won several international tire technology awards and will debut in the upcoming lineup of Sailun's new ERANGE EV, a brand-new flagship tire line specifically designed, dedicated, and manufactured for electric vehicles (EVs) that will be made exclusively using EcoPoint3 technology. This advanced proprietary technology is ideally suited for the demands of EV drivers and will enhance EV performance by helping to increase range, enhance performance and deliver a quiet and comfortable driver experience. ERANGE EV tires will also feature increased load-bearing capacity to account for the extra weight of vehicle batteries and the advanced tread patterns and specially formulated rubber compounds will be able to handle the instant torque of EVs for longer lasting tread life and increased performance.

