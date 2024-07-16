Saily launches new referral program: Invite a friend and earn $3 each

LONDON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saily — a new global eSIM app — is launching its new referral program. Starting today, for each successful referral, both the referrer and the referred friend will receive a $3 bonus, making it easier than ever to stay connected and save money while traveling. Saily, the latest service by the NordVPN team, offers a wide range of plans with affordable prices to ensure an easy and effortless global internet connection.

To participate in the Saily referral program and start earning bonuses, users can simply log in to their Saily account, find their referral code under the "Credits" section, and share it with friends and family.

"We developed Saily to address the growing need for convenient and secure mobile connectivity for travelers. Our goal is to provide a service that is not only easy to use but also offers robust security features that our users can trust," says Vykintas Maknickas, head of product strategy at Nord Security, the creators of Saily.

A unique advantage: One eSIM for all countries

One of Saily's standout features is its eSIM plans in over 150 countries, eliminating the need to reinstall or reconfigure eSIMs when traveling. This sets Saily apart from other providers and ensures a seamless experience for users. One Saily eSIM is all you need — just purchase different plans in different countries.

"We know that travelers want a hassle-free experience when it comes to staying connected," says Maknickas. "With Saily, once you've installed the eSIM on your phone, you can purchase plans for other countries without any additional setup. This simplicity and convenience make Saily the ideal choice for global travelers."

Travelers and remote workers use eSIM cards to reduce roaming charges and stay connected to the internet from anywhere in the world. You can also use an eSIM in your home country when you need a cheap data package after your prepaid plan expires. With an eSIM, you can purchase short- or long-term plans within minutes.

About Saily

Saily is an affordable, user-friendly, and sustainable eSIM service that helps people to manage mobile and internet connections from anywhere in the world. Saily offers 24/7 instant customer support, flexible plans, and global coverage. Saily was created by the experts behind NordVPN — the advanced security and privacy app. For more information: saily.com.

SOURCE Saily