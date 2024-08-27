Saily receives prestigious 2024 Global Recognition Award for innovation in cybersecurity and connectivity

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saily — a new global eSIM app — has been honored with a 2024 Global Recognition Award for its achievements and contributions to the cybersecurity and connectivity sectors. This prestigious award is presented annually to companies and their services that demonstrate excellence in their fields, highlighting solutions that advance the industry and provide significant value to customers.

The 2024 Global Recognition Award acknowledges Nord Security's successful launch of its eSIM service Saily in March 2024. The service has quickly gained market attention, exceeding user registrations and billing targets within just three months. This impressive growth highlights the service's relevance and demand as well as the effectiveness of Saily's launch strategy.

"We are honored to receive this award. It reflects our team's effort in developing solutions that address the needs of our customers in connectivity. This recognition supports our ongoing commitment to innovation and quality," says Vykintas Maknickas, CEO of Saily.

Unique advantages

One of Saily's standout features is its ability to provide eSIM plans in over 150 countries, eliminating the user's need to reinstall or reconfigure eSIMs when traveling. This unique feature ensures a seamless experience — one Saily eSIM is all the user needs, allowing them to purchase different plans in different countries without any trouble.

Saily's user-friendly platform allows business travelers and global citizens to effortlessly switch between data plans without compromising online security. The service's advanced encryption protocols and 24/7 customer support set it apart from competitors, providing peace of mind and enhanced productivity for users on the go.

What is an eSIM?

An eSIM is a digital SIM card that enables users to activate a cellular plan from a carrier without needing a physical SIM card. Saily's approach to eSIM technology is earning recognition from top tech publications and high ratings from users worldwide.

This Global Recognition Award marks a significant achievement for Saily as it continues to expand its offerings and make strides in the global cybersecurity and connectivity sectors.

About Saily

Saily is an affordable, user-friendly, and sustainable eSIM service that helps people to manage mobile and internet connections from anywhere in the world. Saily offers 24/7 instant customer support, flexible plans, and global coverage. Saily was created by the experts behind NordVPN — the advanced security and privacy app. For more information: saily.com.

