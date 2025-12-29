SainSmart Launches Genmitsu PROVerXL 2X2 CNC Machine: Industrial Precision and Power for Small Shops and Makers

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SainSmart, a decade-long leader in open hardware and desktop manufacturing, unveils the Genmitsu PROVerXL 2X2 . Adding a powerful new form factor to the world's most comprehensive family of desktop CNCs, this machine is designed to shatter the barrier between hobbyist curiosity and production.

For years, the Genmitsu name has been synonymous with accessible manufacturing. The PROVerXL 2X2 builds on this legacy, answering the call of makers who love the desktop footprint but demand the rigidity and reliability of a shop-floor machine.

The Evolution of a Leader

"The PROVerXL 2X2 isn't just a bigger machine; it's the next logical step in the Genmitsu evolution,". "We listened to our community of makers who have grown with us. They wanted the diverse material capability of our flagship heavy-duty machines combined with a 2x2 form factor that fits perfectly in a garage or small studio. We delivered that, plus the closed-loop reliability usually reserved for machines costing thousands more."

Industrial-Grade Precision in a New Form Factor

While many desktop machines suffer from flex and inaccuracy at larger sizes, the 2X2 is engineered for stiffness.

Massive 679mm x 679mm Work Area: Perfectly sized for cabinetry, large signage, and furniture without the complexity of tiling.

Unrivaled Stability: Equipped with 20mm ball screws and dual linear rails on the XY axis, ensuring the machine stays rigid even during aggressive cuts.

Zero Lost Steps: Powered by NEMA 23 closed-loop stepper motors, the system actively monitors positioning. If the machine hits a knot in hardwood or resistance in aluminum, it corrects itself instantly—guaranteeing your 10-hour carve finishes perfectly.

Power to Create, Ready to Scale

The included 710W spindle dominates standard DC motors, allowing for deeper passes in hardwoods, plastics, and soft metals. Coupled with a hybrid slat/T-track spoilboard, it offers the versatility veteran makers expect from a Genmitsu machine.

Smart, Safe, and Ready in Minutes

True to the SainSmart philosophy of "making execution easy," the PROVerXL 2X2 arrives with a modular design for 30-minute assembly. It bridges the digital and physical worlds with Wi-Fi control via the Genmitsu app, while retaining compatibility with industry-standard GRBL software.

About SainSmart

From the first spark of an idea to the final product, SainSmart has been the trusted partner for makers, tinkerers, and DIY enthusiasts for over 10 years. As a pioneer in the desktop CNC space, SainSmart continues to expand the Genmitsu family—the industry's most versatile line of CNC machines—empowering users to turn daydreams into tangible reality.

For more information, visit www.sainsmart.com .

For media inquiries contact: [email protected]

SOURCE SainSmart