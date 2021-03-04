Saint Alphonsus Health System Responds to an Email Security Incident

BOISE, Idaho, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint Alphonsus Health System is a regional multi-state health care system and part of Trinity Health, a large multi-institutional Catholic health care delivery system, serving diverse communities that include more than 30 million people across 22 states. At Trinity Health and Saint Alphonsus, safety is a top priority – including the safety of protected health information. An issue involving protected health information of our patients has occurred. Trinity Health and Saint Alphonsus have taken action to respond to this incident.

On January 6, 2021, Trinity Health and Saint Alphonsus became aware of unusual activity related to an employee email account. Upon discovery of this activity, the health systems moved quickly to identify the source and nature of the activity. Through the investigation we determined that an employee email account may have been subject to unauthorized access between January 4, 2021 and January 6, 2021. As soon as the activity was identified the email account was secured and other measures were taken, including re-training employees in an effort to avoid being involved in future cyber-attacks.

Unfortunately, the investigation was unable to specifically determine what, if any, emails may have been viewed during this timeframe. While there is no evidence of any misuse of information within the account, Trinity Health undertook a review of the contents of the account to determine what information might have been accessible at the time of this event.

The review determined that a combination of the following types of information related to patients might have been accessible within the email account at the time of the event: Patients' full name, address, telephone number, date of birth, email, and medical information such as medical record number, treatment information and billing information. In some cases, social security numbers may also have been accessible.

We take these matters extremely seriously. Trinity Health and Saint Alphonsus have begun notifying individual patients about this incident via U.S. Mail and federal regulatory agencies as required. We have no evidence of any misuse of the information within the email account. Out of an abundance of caution, credit monitoring and an information call center are being offered to all affected patients.

This is believed to be an isolated incident. Trinity Health and Saint Alphonsus are committed to protecting health information of all our patients through significant investments in a strong security program that includes a dedicated cybersecurity team, 24/7/365 monitoring and testing of security controls.

About Saint Alphonsus Health System

As a faith-based Catholic ministry and not-for-profit health system, Saint Alphonsus Health System reinvests in the communities we serve, through charity care and other benefits. Our goal is to improve the health and well-being of people by emphasizing care that is patient-centered, physician-led, innovative and community-based. Saint Alphonsus Health System serves the people of southwestern Idaho, eastern Oregon and northern Nevada through these facilities: Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center - Boise, ID; Saint Alphonsus Regional Rehabilitation Hospital – Boise, ID, a joint venture with Encompass Health; Saint Alphonsus Medical Center – Nampa, ID; Saint Alphonsus Medical Center – Ontario, OR; Saint Alphonsus Medical Center – Baker City, OR; and Saint Alphonsus Medical Group with primary and specialty care providers at over 70 clinic locations, all of which are members of the Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance, a network of over 2100 employed and independent providers. Saint Alphonsus is a proud member of Trinity Health, one of the largest multi-institutional Catholic health care delivery systems in the nation. Trinity Health serves people and communities in 22 states from coast to coast with 94 hospitals and 122 continuing care facilities, home health and hospice programs, and PACE center locations. To find out more go to: www.saintalphonsus.org

