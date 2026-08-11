Saint Anthony Hospital Names New Chairman of the Board

Dr. Peter W. McCauley Sr. Brings 30+ Years of Healthcare Leadership Experience to the Community Hospital Board

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint Anthony Hospital has announced Dr. Peter W. McCauley Sr. as the new chairman of the board effective on August 28.

Dr. McCauley is an accomplished healthcare executive with over 30 years of extensive leadership experience focused on quality outcomes, managing complex healthcare operations, and leading strategic initiatives across multiple healthcare organizations. His experience spans both provider and payer organizations.

His executive experience includes leading a physician-hospital organization in the Chicago area and serving as a corporate medical officer for one of the country's largest Fortune 15 health plans. Dr. McCauley's work across healthcare organizations has provided valuable insight into the challenges facing today's healthcare environment and the importance of collaboration in delivering meaningful results.

"Saint Anthony Hospital has been a resource to the West and Southwest Side communities for over a century and as chairman of the board, I hope to continue building on the hospital's strong foundation and support its mission to provide high-quality care to the communities it serves," said Dr. McCauley. "It's an honor to be named chairman and I look forward to engaging with the rest of the team to find the ideal solutions for this institution."

Dr. McCauley's proven track record of healthcare leadership, clinical care improvements, and operational excellence made him the ideal fit to be the new chairman of the board.

An accomplished medical practitioner, Dr. McCauley is a board-certified pediatrician and certified physician executive through the American Association for Physician Leadership.

"Dr. McCauley brings a wealth of knowledge, and his experience will be such an asset for our board," said Dorval R. Carter Jr., President and CEO of Saint Anthony Hospital. "I look forward to working with Dr. McCauley in his new role as we guide Saint Anthony Hospital through the opportunities and challenges of the current healthcare industry."

Guy A. Medaglia formerly served as Chairman of the Board of Saint Anthony Hospital, a position he held following his retirement as president and CEO. In keeping with his commitment to ensure a smooth leadership transition, he completed one additional term on the board, concluding a 17-year association with Saint Anthony Hospital.

Medaglia currently serves as president and CEO of the Chicago Southwest Development Corporation (CSDC), a 501(c)(3) organization leading the development of the Focal Point Community Campus project. The campus will serve as the future home of the relocated Saint Anthony Hospital and represents a transformative initiative designed to address the healthcare, educational, and economic development needs of residents across Chicago's Southwest Side.

Dr. McCauley currently serves on Focal Point's Advisory Council, and his familiarity with the project and its strategic vision will be a valuable asset to the Saint Anthony Hospital Board.

"I've greatly enjoyed my time as chairman of the board and am confident the right people are in place to continue the expansion and operational excellence Saint Anthony Hospital is known for," said Medaglia. "As great progress is being made with Focal Point, I will now be solely focused on my role at Chicago Southwest Development Corporation and the development of Saint Anthony Hospital's future home."

About Saint Anthony Hospital

Since 1897, Saint Anthony Hospital has been an independent, non-profit community hospital serving Chicago's West and Southwest Sides. Dedicated to providing accessible, high-quality healthcare for all, Saint Anthony Hospital addresses the unique challenges of underserved communities through innovative care. The hospital also offers free bilingual health education and community outreach, and multiple outpatient and rehabilitation clinics across the region. Please visit www.SAHChicago.org for more information.

About Chicago Southwest Development Corporation

The mission of the Chicago Southwest Development Corporation is to create self-sustaining communities throughout Chicago's underserved neighborhoods, to enrich the lives of families through nontraditional education, recreation, and health and wellness programs, and to enhance social service programs that specifically meet the needs of each individual community. For more information on Chicago Southwest Development Corporation, please visit www.chicagosdc.com.

Media Contact: Marcus Durbin, Saint Anthony Hospital, [email protected]

SOURCE Saint Anthony Hospital