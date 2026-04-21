Saint Anthony Hospital Opens New West Loop Clinic

Clinic will Provide Personalized Physical, Occupational, and Speech Therapy

CHICAGO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint Anthony Hospital, a non-profit hospital dedicated to delivering high quality care to underserved communities, has opened a new clinic on April 21 in the West Loop at 1371 W. Randolph Street.

The West Loop Clinic will provide physical, occupational, and speech therapy to all ages, in a one-on-one treatment setting between a therapist and patient. Primary services include:

Orthopedic post-surgery and injury recovery

Neurological rehab

Speech disorders and language delays

Difficulty swallowing for adults and children

Sensory processing and self-care for children

Social and play skill development for children

"Our new West Loop location will allow us to expand the high-quality care our clinics are known for, while offering patients another convenient option close to where they live or work," said Occupational Therapist Cean Arada, OTR/L. "The West Loop Clinic will provide services for people of all ages, and we will have a bilingual staff and translation devices to ensure patients are in a welcoming and comfortable environment while getting treatment."

The West Loop Clinic takes most insurance, including Medicaid, and accepts referrals and walk-ins.

Saint Anthony Hospital is located on the border of Lawndale and Little Village and has six rehabilitation clinics throughout the South and Southwest Side. The other rehab clinics are located at:

Saint Anthony Hospital – 2875 W. 19 th St. (8 th floor of the hospital)

St. (8 floor of the hospital) Little Village Clinic – 3059 W. 26 th St.

St. Kedzie Avenue Clinic – 4455 S. Kedzie Ave.

SAH Physical Therapy – 1600 W. 13 th St.

St. SAH Physical Therapy – 5521 S. Kedzie Ave.

Cicero Clinic – 4769 W. Cermak Rd.

For more information about the West Loop Clinic, please call 312-448-7783 or for more information about Saint Anthony Hospital's Rehabilitation Services, visit www.sahchicago.org/hospital-services/rehabilitation-services

About Saint Anthony Hospital

Since 1897, Saint Anthony Hospital has been an independent, non-profit community hospital serving Chicago's West and Southwest Sides. Dedicated to providing accessible, high-quality healthcare for all, Saint Anthony Hospital addresses the unique challenges of underserved communities through innovative care. The hospital offerings also include free bilingual health education and community outreach, and multiple outpatient and rehabilitation clinics across the region. Please visit www.SAHChicago.org for more information.

Media Contact: Marcus Durbin, Saint Anthony Hospital, [email protected]

SOURCE Saint Anthony Hospital