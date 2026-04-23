Saint Anthony Hospital Adds Expert Ear, Nose, Throat Doctor

Dr. Dara Adams to Provide Surgical Services at Saint Anthony Hospital's Physician Center

CHICAGO, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint Anthony Hospital, a non-profit hospital dedicated to delivering high quality care to underserved communities, has expanded its ear, nose, and throat services with its newest hire, Dr. Dara Adams. Starting April 22, Dr. Adams will bring her skills to the Saint Anthony Hospital patient base.

Dr. Adams is a board-certified Otolaryngologist and has a specialty in treating a variety of complex ailments, including:

Chronic rhinosinusitis

Nasal polyps and nasal obstructions

Snoring and sleep apnea

Pediatric ear, nose and throat problems

Head and Neck Cancer

Based in the Physician Center, a clinic located inside of Saint Anthony Hospital, Dr. Adams will be able to address a wide range of problems for both the English and Spanish speaking community.

"Saint Anthony Hospital has been a cornerstone of the Southwest Side for over a decade and I'm excited to bring my expertise to expand the ENT services already offered and connect with our English and Spanish-speaking community," said Dr. Adams. "Whether it's hearing or smelling problems, sleep apnea, or problems speaking, you should not have to live with that untreated and I'm hopeful that I'll be able to help."

Saint Anthony Hospital has three outpatient clinics throughout the city's Southwest neighborhoods. Services at these clinics include Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Infectious Disease Management, Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Midwifery, OB/GYN, Orthopedics, Pediatrics, Podiatry, Psychiatry, Psychology, Sports Medicine, Urology, and more.

"Dr. Adams brings a wealth of knowledge, and her expertise is so needed for a community that has difficulty accessing the services she specializes in," said Saint Anthony Hospital's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Romeen Lavani. "This expanded service will meet the demand for both our adult and pediatric patients who need to see a specialist in a timely manner."

In addition to her work at Saint Anthony Hospital, Dr. Adams also practices at UI Health, where she provides specialized otolaryngology care as part of an academic medical center. Through this role, she contributes to advancing clinical care, education, and access to specialty services for a diverse patient population across the region.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Adams, please go to www.SAHChicago.org, call 773-484-4030, or visit us at 2875 W. 19th Street.

About Saint Anthony Hospital

Since 1897, Saint Anthony Hospital has been an independent, non-profit community hospital serving Chicago's West and Southwest Sides. Dedicated to providing accessible, high-quality healthcare for all, Saint Anthony Hospital addresses the unique challenges of underserved communities through innovative care. The hospital offerings also include free bilingual health education and community outreach, and multiple outpatient and rehabilitation clinics across the region. Please visit www.SAHChicago.org for more information.

About UI Health

A part of the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC), UI Health is an enterprise that includes a 451-bed tertiary care hospital, 30+ outpatient clinics, 11 federally qualified health centers, and patient-centered research entities like the University of Illinois Cancer Center. With campuses located in Chicago, Peoria, the Quad Cities, Rockford, Springfield, and Urbana, the health system involves the academic, training, and research activities of UIC's seven health science colleges: Applied Health Sciences; Dentistry, Medicine, Nursing; Pharmacy; the School of Public Health; and the Jane Addams College of Social Work. UI Health is dedicated to the pursuit of health equity.

Media Contact: Marcus Durbin, [email protected], 773-415-4390

SOURCE Saint Anthony Hospital