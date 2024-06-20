Saint Anthony Hospital Providing Relief to Community Members Most in Need During Record Heat

Community Hospital to Hand Out 2,000 Water Bottles Per Day

CHICAGO, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint Anthony Hospital is giving out at least 2,000 water bottles per day to keep West and Southwest side residents hydrated during this record heatwave in Chicago.

Utilizing a refrigerated trailer to bring water to the most vulnerable populations, Saint Anthony Hospital is trying to do its part by visiting shelters, community centers, and tent encampments in its service area.

"Unfortunately, there are a lot of people, including many of our own patients, that don't have access to air conditioning or cold water, and it makes this weather not only extremely uncomfortable, but also very dangerous," said Saint Anthony Hospital President and CEO, Guy A. Medaglia. "Saint Anthony Hospital is a community-centric organization and when we can help outside our hospital doors, we will."

Saint Anthony Hospital will be handing water out through Saturday, June 22 in various locations, including:

Franciscan Outreach at 2715 W. Harrison St.

A Safe Haven at 2750 W. Roosevelt

Garfield Park Community Center at 10 S. Kedzie

18th and Blue Island Street with The Night Ministry's Health Outreach Bus

"Saint Anthony Hospital has been a pillar of the Southwest side for over 125 years and we have a reputation of always trying to help our community anyway we can," said Medaglia.

For safety tips during this intense temperature, Saint Anthony Hospital recommends the following ways to avoid overheating:

Stay properly hydrated by drinking 1 cup of water every 20 minutes

When outside, stay in the shaded areas and avoid physical activity

If air conditioning isn't accessible, keep shades and blinds closed, and only keep windows slightly opened

Utilize a microwave or cold meals instead of using the stove and oven

Wear light colored, loose, breathable clothing

Take cool showers and baths

Apply cold water or ice to the wrists, neck, chest, and temples

For more information on Saint Anthony Hospital, please go to www.sahchicago.org or call them at 773-484-1000.

About Saint Anthony Hospital

Founded in 1898, Saint Anthony Hospital is a community-centered organization, serving more than 400,000 residents on Chicago's West and Southwest Sides. Saint Anthony Hospital, its affiliated clinics and community wellness centers, provide quality health and wellness services, as well as a wide variety of free bilingual community health education and outreach programs. For more information, go to SAHChicago.org.

Media Contact: Marcus Durbin, Saint Anthony Hospital, [email protected]

SOURCE Saint Anthony Hospital