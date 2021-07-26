Saint Aubyn Homes, LLC Changes Name to Tralon Homes, LLC

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado homebuilder, Saint Aubyn Homes, originally founded by LeRoy Landhuis and a subsidiary of The Landhuis Company, will change its name to Tralon Homes. This change is a result of a new vision and direction for the company. The new name is effective immediately and will kick off the expansion of the business.

The Landhuis Company, a real estate investment and development company with over 45 years in the business, started Saint Aubyn Homes in 2009. Over the past 12 years, the business has developed a strong reputation for building quality homes with a low cycle time. While the company will continue with this focus, the Saint Aubyn Homes name no longer accurately reflects our work or our business objectives. Saint Aubyn Homes has been acknowledged as one of the fastest growing private homebuilders in the country and recognized in the top 100 builders nationally. The company has closed over 6500 homes and has lofty goals heading into the future.

Tralon Homes will bring forth a fresh start with new focus and objectives that will not only serve the homeowners, but the community as well. "We are excited about the direction we are headed, and we consider it an honor every day just to be in the business," says owner LeRoy Landhuis. The new name and branding will position Tralon Homes with new opportunities and open doors for the future.

About Tralon Homes

Headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO, Tralon Homes, a subsidiary of The Landhuis Company, is a privately held and solely owned home builder. Tralon Homes builds single-family homes across Colorado including Northern Colorado, Southern Colorado and Pueblo. From start to finish, Tralon Homes is committed to building quality homes in less time, while delivering an exceptional buyer experience. Tralon Homes believes in a culture that draws selfless people involved in their community, schools, families and churches. As a team, an exceptional experience is built. To learn more, visit www.tralonhomes.com

SOURCE Saint Aubyn Homes

Related Links

http://www.tralonhomes.com

