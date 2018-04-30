Saint Barnabas Medical Center Chairman Bruce Schonbraun Named a Distinguished Trustee

"Receiving this recognition is a great honor," states Mr. Schonbraun. "There is nothing more important than quality healthcare in a community. I am privileged to be able to serve on the board of one of the region's finest and most respected hospitals, and ultimately, help influence the delivery of healthcare to the residents of New Jersey and beyond."

A nationally-recognized real estate executive, Mr. Schonbraun, has been an entrepreneur and dealmaker in the real estate industry his entire career. He co-leads the Real Estate Practice at FTI Consulting, Inc., one of the world's leading business consulting firms. Over the course of the last 25 years, as the go-to advisor to many of the real estate industry's leadership, he has been involved in many of the largest real estate transactions in New York City and nationally, transactions that aggregate more than $150 billion over the course of his career.

Mr. Schonbraun has served on the board of various charities, community groups and professional associations, including the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties (NAIOP), the National Association of Real Estate Companies (NAREC), the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT), the International Real Estate Trade Organization (IRETO), and the Zell-Lurie Real Estate Institute at Wharton, where he has served as a mentor in the Wharton Real Estate M.B.A. program. Mr. Schonbraun has received NAIOP's Annual Real Estate Industry Service Award, as well as the Torch of Learning Award from the Lautenberg Cancer Research Center at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, presented to him by President William Clinton.

Mr. Schonbraun was the founder (1973) of The Schonbraun McCann Group (SMG), which was acquired by FTI Consulting in 2008. He is frequently sourced by the media to comment on a wide variety of real estate matters related to capital markets, finance, strategic business planning, and mergers and acquisitions and has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, USA Today, Dow Jones News Service, FOX News, Bloomberg Business News, Real Estate Forum, Real Estate New York, Real Estate New Jersey, NJBiz and the Star Ledger, among many other national and international publications.

Mr. Schonbraun holds a B.S. in Accounting and an M.B.A. in both Economics and International Business. He has instructed at both the Graduate School of Business at Columbia University and Seton Hall University. He is a Certified Public Accountant in New York, New Jersey and Florida.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saint-barnabas-medical-center-chairman-bruce-schonbraun-named-a-distinguished-trustee-300639065.html

SOURCE Saint Barnabas Medical Center