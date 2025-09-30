Saint Crewe Launches First National College Scholarship Program

BATON ROUGE, La., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Saint Crewe , a clean, clinically tested skincare line created for the next generation, today announced the launch of its first-ever scholarship program. The Saint Crewe Scholarship will award three $2,000 scholarships to U.S. college students who embody resilience, balance, and a commitment to caring for themselves while caring for others.

The initiative reflects the brand's unique roots: Founder Erin Piper is a licensed clinical social worker who spent 15+ years counseling teens before creating Saint Crewe. With this program, the company is extending its mission beyond skincare to directly support students shaping their futures. The program recognizes individuals who have shown resilience in the face of challenges and are committed to using their education to build a brighter future.



"Saint Crewe isn't just about skincare, it's about building a community where self-expression shines, empowerment flourishes, and connection is celebrated," said Saint Crewe Founder, Erin Piper. "This program allows us to support the next generation of leaders and help them expand their impact through education, which is why we are so excited to launch our scholarship program."



Applications open October 1, 2025, and are open to students 18 years or older who are enrolled in an accredited U.S. college or university for the Spring 2026 semester. Applicants must submit a 500 to 800-word essay reflecting on how they embody balance, resilience, and care for themselves while making a difference for others. The deadline to apply is November 30, 2025, and winners will be announced on or around December 15, 2025, and featured on the Saint Crewe website and social media platforms. For full details and to apply, please visit: https://saintcrewe.com/pages/scholarship .



About Saint Crewe

Saint Crewe is a new dermatologist-tested, clinically backed skincare line crafted with clean, sustainable, high-quality ingredients, suitable for all skin types, especially for sensitive skin. Saint Crewe products are designed to make skin glow, with or without makeup. Gentle enough for sensitive skin yet powerful enough to deliver real, measurable results. Learn more at saintcrewe.com .

