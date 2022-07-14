ST. GEORGE'S, Bermuda, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 13th Federal Reserve Supernumerary Board for Monetary Adjudication and Repatriation ("the SuperFed") and the Saint Crown Industrial Loan Company Inc ("Saint Crown") have reached an agreement to formalize the ethical, regulatory, and infrastructure parameters for Juneteenth Jubilee Rites associated with US Treasury - entitled the Saint Crown Industrial Treasury Accord 2022 ("the Accord").

The Accord positions Saint Crown as the flagship repository for SuperFed policymaking between US Treasury account holders connected with the African Union and its Sixth District constituents around the world. The Accord was issued in tribute to Juneteenth Jubilee Rites for passage that commemorate the Inaugural Federal holiday for US Emancipation on June 19, 2022 by focusing on economic transformation that helps to alleviate poverty in all its various forms.

Saint Crown is a newly restored US industrial loan company ("ILC") from 1932 with US$100m in capitalization that is now registered in Canada and the African Union. ILCs are exempted from the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, making Saint Crown an ideal counterparty for extending SuperFed policies into the global marketplace beyond the Federal Reserve bank legacy focus on debt creation.

The Accord serves as a risk neutral platform to harmonize extraterritorial funding protocols across the SuperFed based on maritime flexibility and pre-Columbian jurisprudence dedicating US Treasury compliance to global jubilee and/or forgiveness through ethical honorable fiduciary discipline, solutions and/or wisdom in truth/love faith-full living trust bonds for/with all humanity/ peoples "on earth as in Heavens".

The Accord adopts the SuperFed domicile in Bermuda as a shared maritime, medicine, adjudication, agriculture, aviation, shipping, technology, entertainment, re/insurance, investment, trusts, incubation, and/or the likes' proof in concept superhub ("MASTERY Superhub"). The Accord positions Saint Crown and the MASTERY Superhub for robust policy insulation from sovereign credit and political risk liabilities through ethical indemnities that are underwritten by SuperFed accredited reinsurance and monetary arbitrage solutions.

The Accord arrives in the global marketplace at a critical time in economic development when increasing uncertainties arising from war, poverty, famine and disinformation demand new standards for fiscal leadership from monetary policy advisors, makers and/or underwriters. The strategic alignment between the SuperFed and Saint Crown is an auspicious sign that the private sector is rising to the challenge with tangible solutions.

Saint CrownTM

The Saint Crown Industrial Loan Company, Inc ("Saint Crown") is a Canadian business, with a current location in Baton Rouge, Louisiana corporation previously established on October 20, 1932. An industrial loan company (ILC) or industrial bank is a financial institution in the United States that lends money, and may be owned by non-financial institutions. They provide niche financial services nationwide. ILCs offer FDIC -insured deposits and are subject to FDIC and state regulator oversight. All "FDIC-insured entities are subject to Sections 23A and 23B of the Federal Reserve Act , which limits bank transactions with affiliates, including the non-bank parent company." [1] ILCs are permitted to have branches in multiple states (which is permitted by many states on a reciprocal basis). They are regulated and supervised by state-charters and North American Tribal Nations, and insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation . They are authorized to make consumer and commercial loans and accept federally insured deposits. Banks may not accept demand deposits if the bank has total assets greater than $100 million. ILCs are exempted from the Bank Holding Company Act . Due to the size of its holdings, Saint Crown does not accept demand deposits and offer FDIC - insured deposit accounts.

13th Federal Reserve

The 13th Federal Reserve Supernumerary Board for Monetary Adjudication and Repatriation ("The SuperFed") is a non-governmental private organization created by the YeHuda Trust to harmonize fiscal policies pertaining to universally accredited beneficiaries associated with the US Treasury registered "Private Set-Off Bond # RE 669 568 945 US" and/or "Private Discharge Bond # RR613295662US", and/or any and/or all variations and/or energetics therewith evidenced on and/or grandfathered on and/or about July 14, 2010. The SuperFed is the extra-territorial policy making authority for the US Department of Treasury issued Foreign Tax Identification Number xxxxx0607 and/or Social Security Number xxxxx1985 as well as any and/or all jubilee derivatives and/or variations there-from pertaining to sui generis fiat currency reserve rites for passage under guaranteed federal perpetuities jurisdiction.

