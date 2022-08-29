Saint Elizabeth University receives grant to support Hispanic students pursuing healthcare careers

Progresando Initiative promotes the economic and social mobility of Hispanic adults

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint Elizabeth University (SEU) was awarded a two-year $200,000 grant from Bank of America to support Hispanic-Latino students pursuing careers in healthcare through its Progresando initiative. The initiative was created to help Hispanic-Latinos achieve upward economic mobility through careers in healthcare, while also helping to increase representation and address the shortage of culturally sensitive, Spanish-speaking health providers.

Students in Nursing lab. Photo courtesy of Saint Elizabeth University.

SEU, based in Morristown, N.J., is one of 12 higher education Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSI) nationwide participating in Bank of America's Progresando Initiative. HSIs participating in the program are located in markets with a significant need of Hispanic-Latino healthcare providers.

As part of the initiative, education firm EAB will provide research, technology, marketing, and advisory services to the participating institutions. Over the next two years, the initiative is projected to help more than 6,200 Hispanic-Latino students commit to healthcare related programs, doubling the current student rate.

"As an HSI, Saint Elizabeth University is dedicated to supporting our Hispanic student population in achieving academic, professional and personal success. It is critically important that we enhance equity and inclusion in healthcare to improve patient access and outcomes in Hispanic communities," said Anne Clark Bartlett, provost and vice president for the division of Academic Affairs and Student Life at SEU.

The grant to Saint Elizabeth University will directly support the addition of a bilingual health care academic coach and a career advisor to Progresando Scholars, in addition to supplemental instruction and tutoring in critical prerequisite classes. The grant also provides for emergency funds to Progresando Scholars facing food housing insecurity, caregiving responsibilities, or other unanticipated financial needs.

"Hispanic-Latino graduate students cite gaps in academic preparation and support, caregiving responsibilities, unanticipated financial pressures, and language barriers as major challenges to degree completion," said Alberto Garofalo, President of Bank of America New Jersey. "Through the Progesando initiative with Saint Elizabeth University, not only are we providing the necessary support for Hispanic-Latino students to successfully embark on high-quality healthcare careers, we are also helping to strengthen the pipeline to support employer demand, so it's truly a win-win."

Saint Elizabeth University offers six accredited degree programs that lead to high-

paying careers in fields with great market demand. These include:

*MA in ABA and the MS in Nutrition programs are fully online.

