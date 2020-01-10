Saint Francis Catholic Academy to Celebrate School Choice with Interactive Open House

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint Francis Catholic Academy will offer prospective students and parents an interactive open house experience on Monday, Jan. 27. Visitors will have the opportunity to interact with knowledgeable staff members of all departments, learn about scholarship options, and sample the school's high-tech learning tools, including state-of-the-art 3D printers and a student-built augmented reality sand table. Open house visitors will also have the rare opportunity to observe Gainesville's only virtual dissection table.

The open house will take place 3:30-8 p.m. at the school and will feature remarks by Jason Acosta, principal of Saint Francis Catholic Academy and Lauren May, representative of Step Up for Students. Current students will be present to guide tours, answer questions, and highlight the extracurricular activities Saint Francis Catholic Academy offers.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Our open house is being held at the beginning of Catholic Schools Week and of National School Choice Week this year," said Jason Acosta. "It will be an upbeat celebration of Catholic education and Saint Francis Catholic Academy as one of the top 2,500 STEM schools in the nation. We invite families to explore what we have to offer as they consider their high school choices."

Founded in 2004, Saint Francis Academy is a technology-focused Catholic high school with a rich heritage of faith, service, and high standards of academic excellence.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

