Saint Francis Veterinary Center of South Jersey Wins Accredited Practice of the Year, Named a Finalist for Unprecedented Third Time

WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint Francis Veterinary Center of South Jersey was named Accredited Practice of the Year in North America for 2019, the veterinary profession's highest honor awarded each year to the leading accredited animal hospital in the United States and Canada by the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA).

The Accredited Practice of the Year Award recognizes the outstanding achievements of accredited veterinary practice teams and celebrates ongoing advancements in veterinary medicine. The AAHA Awards Committee evaluates each hospital team on its most recent accreditation scores, medical excellence, mission and vision, practice team composition, continuing education and training, community service and other categories of excellence. Fewer than 12% of North America's 29,000 veterinary practices earn accreditation by AAHA. Saint Francis has been accredited for more than 25 years, reflecting a continued level of veterinary excellence rarely achieved by animal hospitals in North America.

"For all of us here at Saint Francis, we are humbled beyond words to receive this honor," said Dr. Mark F. Magazu, DVM, Founder of Saint Francis Veterinary Center of South Jersey. "We strive to provide the highest level of care for our pets at all times. This continued recognition is something that all of us will cherish for the rest of our careers."

Saint Francis has previously been a Finalist for Accredited Practice of the Year in 2012 for general medicine and in 2014 for referral medicine, making Saint Francis the only three-time nominee for the award in the industry's history.

For more information or to make an appointment at Saint Francis Veterinary Center of South Jersey please visit www.SaintFrancis.org or call 856.467.0050.

About Saint Francis Veterinary Center of South Jersey

Founded in 1986, Saint Francis Veterinary Center of South Jersey is an award-winning 24-hour emergency and specialty referral practice. Saint Francis has twice been a Top 2 Finalist for Practice of the Year in North America, honored by the American Animal Hospital Association. The practice was New Jersey's first certified Level II 24 hour emergency center for animals, recognized by the Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Society. In 2013, Saint Francis was recognized with a Certificate of Special Senate Recognition for "innovative veterinary care and outstanding contributions to the community." For more information please visit www.SaintFrancis.org.

About AAHA

The American Animal Hospital Association is the only organization that accredits companion animal practices throughout the United States and Canada according to high standards of veterinary care. AAHA-accredited hospitals are recognized among the finest in the industry and are consistently at the forefront of advanced veterinary medicine. Pet owners look for AAHA-accredited hospitals because they value their pet's health and trust the consistent, expert care provided by the entire health care team. For more information about AAHA, visit aaha.org.

