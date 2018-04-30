Saint Germain: The E-commerce Site Provides Shoppers With Exclusive Pieces And A Fashion-filled Content Experience

"Saint Germain is a unique virtual space, an exclusive fashion destination of global reach with a social commitment. Our mission is to communicate a message of love, to create awareness and inspire transformation through the power of fashion. We are a true expression of modern times: content, product, styling and fashion tips all rolled into one," said Corina Monteverde, founder of Saint Germain.

Corina envisions Saint Germain as a project in which she can merge all of her core passions into one, including art, photography, design, and fashion. Her devotion to these categories is what inspired her to create an e-commerce site that delivers exquisite content, unites shoppers to purchase high-quality products from around the world, while also giving them the opportunity to fully immerse themselves into the world of Saint Germain.

Saint Germain gives shoppers the opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind pieces from well-known designers all over the world, while also providing them an integration of trend alerts and updated fashion reviews. The site offers an array of exclusive items by both emerging and established designers, while also providing shoppers insightful tips on how to wear and style the pieces, stirring the consumer into a vortex of fashion content and enriching ideas. We facilitate the way in which online shoppers are exposed to products and accessories that include vintage items, jewelry, hard-to-find pieces from previous runway collections, beauty and its own exclusive line of garments in fabrics and materials such as linen, satin, leather and cashmere.

Brands are carefully selected based on categories that include: quality of a garment or accessory, exclusivity and versatility of the designer, combining a list of both basic and minimal pieces along with bold and exuberant ones, that turn every shopper into their own stylist looking to make a statement.

Brands currently available on Saint Germain are: Zimmermann, Ximena Kavalekas, Nicholas, Misa LA, Pink Filosofy, Perpetua Luxury, Adriana Rinkel, Sinesia Karol, Zhivago, Unreal Fur, Waimari, Body Language, Sabz, For Love and Lemons, LPA, Lovers and Friends, Musa Jewelry, Daniella Batlle, Mercedes Salazar, Haute, Custom Beauty, Caffe Swimwear, Ultramorea Eyewear, One Teaspoon, Hottindaro, Artteca, SG and Montrose.

Visit Saint Germain at www.shopsaintgermain.com

CONTACT: press@shopsaintgermain.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saint-germain-the-e-commerce-site-provides-shoppers-with-exclusive-pieces-and-a-fashion-filled-content-experience-300638656.html

SOURCE Saint Germain

Related Links

https://www.shopsaintgermain.com

