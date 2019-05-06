Saint-Gobain ADFORS partners with American Road Patch to be the exclusive distributor

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint-Gobain ADFORS, a global leader in manufacturing of customized reinforcement solutions, has partnered with ABH Enterprises and Strategic Sourcing Group to be official distributor of the American Road Patch peel and seal pavement patch. Potholes cost billions of dollars annually in road and collision repairs. Current road repair methods do not always address the cause of the problem, which is keeping water out. That is why American Road Patch developed a fiberglass reinforced product that is ideal for reinforcing asphalt or concrete pothole patches, prolonging the life of the repair.

American Road Patch is a high quality asphalt, polymer and geo synthetic fiberglass reinforced patch. This patch was developed using a unique patented technology, and works by embedding into the roadway forming a waterproof seal. Unlike traditional methods, American Road Patch properly contains, strengthens, and seals potholes, cracks, and utility cut repairs. A key benefit to this product is that it is simple to apply and does not require special trucks or equipment. Therefore, the physical construction area is confined with very limited traffic interruption.

To learn more about American Road Patch, visit www.adfors.com.

About Saint-Gobain ADFORS

Saint-Gobain ADFORS is a division of the Saint-Gobain Group that is focused on the construction and industrial markets. ADFORS offers solutions based on a complete range of textile and coating technologies using fiberglass yarns, synthetic fibers, and natural fibers. ADFORS is the reliable and innovative global leader in technical textiles, offering the most adapted solutions. The Saint-Gobain Group is established in 66 countries and is the market leader in each of its core businesses.

About American Road Patch

American Road Patch was developed and perfected to cure the repetitive cost of pothole repairs. Today the Patch is patented and manufactured in the USA by ABH Enterprises and distributed throughout North American by Saint-Gobain/ADFORS. This remarkable product is now available to the roadway repair industry, Public Works and private toll road entities. Please visit our website at www.americanroadpatch.com for a complete vision of the products use, installation and availability.

About ABH Enterprises

ABH Enterprises, founded in 1985, is a leading manufacturer of innovative roofing products used throughout the lower 48 states and Canada. ABH has several subsidiaries including Mid States Asphalt (MSA) which is the sales and marketing arm for the company. ABH Enterprises is the national manufacturer for American Road Patch, a new and innovative solution for pot hole repair.

About Strategic Sourcing Group

Strategic Sourcing Group (SSG) is a national marketer of asphalts and asphalt related products associated with the roofing and paving industry. SSG is the national Master Distributor for American Road Patch.

SOURCE Saint-Gobain ADFORS

