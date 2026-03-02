SAINT JAMES ICED TEA CELEBRATES EXPLOSIVE GROWTH AND RETAIL REACH

For 2026 7,000 new doors, 60+ DSD partners, and a bolstered executive team set the stage for continued growth

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint James Iced Tea, the fastest-growing iced tea brand in the U.S., is announcing a series of major milestones, including a substantial retail expansion, strong early-year growth, and strategic new leadership hires, positioning the brand for continued momentum in 2026.

In 2026, Saint James surged ahead with more than 7,000 new retail doors - leading the charge in pioneering the modern iced tea set, bringing its total distribution to over 20,000 stores across the U.S. and Canada. Key partners include, Kroger, Costco, Target, Walmart, CVS, Ahold Delhaize, and ACI. The brand is growing its direct-store-delivery network, adding an additional 60+ partners in the last 12 months including Redwood Capital, Heidelberg and Hand Family Companies and is on pace to have national DSD coverage this year.

The brand is also expanding into new channels, including military commissaries and convenience stores, creating even more opportunities for consumers to discover its range of all-natural, organic iced teas.

After a record-breaking 150% growth in 2025, Saint James kicked off 2026 with a hot start, reporting 72% year-over-year growth in January 2026 compared to January 2025.

"What began as a simple idea to reimagine iced tea has grown into a brand that connects with consumers on taste, culture, and lifestyle," said Brenden Cohen, Co-CEO of Saint James Iced Tea. "From bold flavors and sustainable packaging to pop-culture collaborations, Saint James is reinventing how iced tea fits into everyday life, and we're thrilled to continue innovating as we expand nationwide and elevate the category in 2026."

To support this growth, Saint James has strengthened its leadership team with the hiring of Amanda Stein, formerly VP of Marketing at Fever-Tree USA, with additional strategic hires planned to fuel continued expansion and priority channels.

"Saint James is entering 2026 with clear focus and direction," said Brad Neumann, Co-CEO of Saint James Iced Tea. "We're making strategic investments in distribution, channels, and leadership to scale thoughtfully and deliver exceptional experiences to our customers and consumers. With this momentum, we're poised to expand our reach, strengthen our presence in new channels, and shape the future of iced tea."

Backed by industry veteran and AriZona Iced Tea co-founder John M. Ferolito, Saint James has thrived as a fully independent brand, achieving rapid growth and national distribution without taking on outside investors. This positions the company to scale strategically while maintaining control and brand integrity.

With a combination of retail expansion, new distribution partnerships, and key leadership hires, Saint James Iced Tea is positioned to continue its rapid growth trajectory and continue redefining the iced tea category in 2026.

ABOUT SAINT JAMES ICED TEA

Saint James Tea is the preeminent, sustainably packaged line of ready-to-drink iced teas crafted for the modern consumer seeking a refreshing, healthy beverage. Backed by industry veteran and co-founder of AriZona Iced Tea, John M. Ferolito, Saint James Tea combines certified organic, non-GMO freshly brewed tea leaves and all-natural fruit flavors to create a delicious, flavor packed iced tea that is rich in antioxidants. Available in eight flavors with little to zero sugar, including Original Green Tea, Red Raspberry, Classic Lemon, Blood Orange & Hibiscus, Passion Fruit & Peach, Pineapple & Mango, The White Lotus Limited Edition Mango, and Juicy Peach, Saint James Teas can be purchased online at http://www.saintjamesicedtea.com , on Amazon, and via Instacart.

