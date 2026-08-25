SAINT JAMES ICED TEA EXPANDS INTO YERBA MATE WITH NEW ORGANIC BEVERAGE LINE, SAINT JAMES YERBA MATE

The new organic beverage line delivers three bold flavors, 150mg of natural caffeine, and a national campaign featuring Jack Hughes, Victor Cruz, and Isabela Rangel Grutman.

Saint James Iced Tea launches new certified organic beverage line, Saint James Yerba Mate, with 150mg of natural caffeine, 20-25 calories, and just 3-4g of sugar per bottle.

Flavors include Mango Passionfruit, Raspberry Lemon, and Strawberry Tangerine.

The launch is supported by the brand's first multi-celebrity campaign starring Jack Hughes, Victor Cruz, and Isabela Rangel Grutman.

In August, Saint James Iced Tea reported 164% YoY growth, with distribution surpassing 25,000 retail doors across the U.S. and Canada.

Saint James Yerba Mate is available now on Amazon and SaintJamesIcedTea.com, with retail availability rolling out to Kroger and Albertsons locations nationwide.

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Saint James Iced Tea announced the launch of Saint James Yerba Mate, the brand's first beverage line outside its existing portfolio of organic iced teas. The launch expands Saint James Iced Tea into the growing yerba mate category while maintaining the brand's focus on clean, organic ingredients and premium flavor.

Saint James Yerba Mate Isabela Rangel Grutman, Jack Hughes, and Victor Cruz for Saint James Yerba Mate

Now on shelves, Saint James Yerba Mate is available in three flavors – Mango Passionfruit, Raspberry Lemon, and Strawberry Tangerine – which contain 150mg of natural caffeine, 20-25 calories, and just 3-4g of sugar per 16oz bottle. To create the beverage, leaves from the yerba mate plant (ilex paraguariensis) are ethically sourced in South America, where yerba mate has been traditionally consumed and cherished for centuries. Saint James Yerba mate is certified organic, non-GMO, and contains a natural trifecta of caffeine, polyphenols (plant-based antioxidants), and theobromine, a naturally occurring compound also found in cacao. Together, these compounds provide a smooth source of long-lasting natural caffeine.

"Our consumers already turn to Saint James as part of their daily routine, so creating a more functional option was the next logical step," said Brenden Cohen, co-founder and co-CEO of Saint James Iced Tea. "Saint James Yerba Mate delivers the same quality and taste our customers expect from us, now with a more substantial amount of natural caffeine."

To introduce the new beverage line, Saint James Iced Tea is launching the brand's first multi-celebrity national marketing campaign featuring NHL star Jack Hughes, former NFL player and media personality Victor Cruz, and entrepreneur and creative Isabela Rangel Grutman. The campaign, shot by Yulia Gorbachenko and set design by Nicholas Des Jardin, is a visual exploration of distinct personas, disciplines, and defining moments expressed through the everyday momentum that powers them. Set in a world where chaos exists but control prevails, it captures the steady, never-shaky focus powered by Saint James Yerba Mate.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Isabela, Victor, and Jack for this launch," said Saint James Iced Tea co-founder and co-CEO Brad Neumann. "Everyone's day looks different, and so does the role Yerba Mate plays in it. Whether they're training at the gym, leading business meetings, running to parent-teacher conferences, or simply getting through a busy day, our partners are all drinking Saint James to power them through their packed schedules – and that's what connects them."

The 360 campaign will continue through the fall through out-of-home placements, consumer sampling programs, and ambassador partnerships with college students and athletes, with a focus on reaching consumers directly in their everyday environments and serving as the natural boost powering their early mornings, late nights and every moment in between.

Saint James Yerba Mate also introduces a bolder, new, green and chrome design of the brand's 100% recyclable and resealable aluminum bottles.

As the fastest growing iced tea brand in the U.S., Saint James Iced Tea continues its rapid expansion, reporting 164% year-over-year growth in August 2026. Earlier this month, the brand launched nationwide at Costco with an exclusive variety pack featuring two fan-favorite flavors: Red Raspberry and Classic Mango black teas. The brand also announced a nationwide partnership with fast-casual restaurant chain Just Salad, bringing its traditional tea flavors to all 120 Just Salad locations across the United States. These launches bring Saint James' total distribution to more than 25,000 stores across the U.S. and Canada.

Saint James Yerba Mate is available now for $39.99 (12-pack) on Amazon and at SaintJamesIcedTea.com, with retail distribution expanding to more than 7,500 doors through the end of 2026. Major partners include Kroger and Albertsons banners nationwide.

ABOUT SAINT JAMES TEA

Saint James Tea is the preeminent, sustainably packaged line of ready-to-drink beverages crafted for the modern consumer seeking a refreshing, healthy beverage. Backed by industry veteran and co-founder of AriZona Iced Tea, John M. Ferolito, Saint James Tea combines certified organic, non-GMO freshly brewed tea leaves and all-natural fruit flavors to create delicious, flavor packed beverages that are rich in antioxidants. Their organic iced tea beverages are available in nine flavors with little to zero sugar, including Original Green Tea, Red Raspberry, Classic Lemon, Classic Mango, Juicy Peach, Blood Orange and Hibiscus, Passion Fruit and Peach, Pineapple and Mango, and Half & Half. Their new Saint James Yerba Mate beverages are available in three flavors, Mango Passionfruit, Raspberry Lemon, and Strawberry Tangerine. Saint James Iced Tea can be purchased online at http://www.saintjamesicedtea.com and Amazon, and at retail partners nationwide including Kroger, Albertsons, Target and more.

SOURCE Saint James Iced Tea