SAINT JAMES ICED TEA LAUNCHES NEW HALF & HALF FLAVOR JUST IN TIME FOR SUMMER

Debuting alongside the brand's "Summer As It Should Be" campaign, Half & Half will come to life through a series of immersive experiences across the country this summer, with plans to sample over half a million bottles and introduce consumers to a clean, balanced take on a seasonal classic.

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint James Iced Tea is kicking off summer with the launch of Half & Half, a new flavor that blends brewed organic black tea with classic lemonade, capturing the taste of blissful summer days. This release marks the brand's first expansion beyond traditional tea-only offerings, delivering a perfectly balanced take on a summertime staple.

Saint James Iced Tea Half & Half Saint James Iced Tea Half & Half

Half & Half builds on Saint James' commitment to organic ingredients and quality craftsmanship, introducing a versatile flavor that fits seamlessly into any summer occasion, from on-the-go moments to outdoor gatherings. Remaining true to Saint James' Certified Organic, low-calorie, and low-sugar ethos, Half & Half combines brewed organic black tea from Assam, India, with natural fruit flavors, organic lemonade, and a touch of plant-based sweetener. The product is sold exclusively in 100% recyclable aluminum bottles.

"With Half & Half, we wanted to capture the best of summer — playful, carefree, and perfectly balanced for everyday enjoyment," said Brad Neumann, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Saint James Iced Tea. "It's about bringing together the ease of childhood and the pace of adult life in a single sip: a crisp, refreshing taste that can fit into any summer moment."

To support the launch, Saint James is rolling out a nationwide marketing campaign, "Summer As It Should Be," which will include a cross-country sampling tour with branded trucks in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago. Additionally, the brand will host a community-driven takeover of North Avenue Beach, bringing the campaign to life through easygoing activities and must-have giveaways.

From the Hamptons to the Jersey Shore and beyond, the brand plans to sample more than half a million bottles, giving consumers the opportunity to experience Half & Half in a refreshing and feel-good way. Campaign elements incorporate themes of nostalgia, with references to familiar summer experiences, including camp, sports, and daily rituals, while staying true to Saint James' ongoing promise to deliver "Iced Tea As It Should Be.".

"Half & Half is more than just a new flavor; it's summer in a bottle," said Brenden Cohen, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Saint James Iced Tea. "It's the centerpiece of our summer campaign, and we're taking it on the road to bring that feeling to people across the country. It marks the next step in our mission to make high-quality, organic iced tea more accessible – and more memorable – than ever."

Half & Half will launch nationwide on May 14, available on Amazon and rolling out to more than 8,500 retail locations throughout the summer. Major partners include Target, Kroger, Albertsons, and CVS. The new flavor will be featured alongside Saint James Iced Tea's best-selling flavors, including Red Raspberry, Classic Mango, Pineapple & Mango, Blood Orange & Hibiscus, and Passion Fruit & Peach.

ABOUT SAINT JAMES TEA

Saint James Tea is the preeminent, sustainably packaged line of ready-to-drink iced teas crafted for the modern consumer seeking a refreshing, healthy beverage. Backed by industry veteran and co-founder of AriZona Iced Tea, John M. Ferolito, Saint James Tea combines certified organic, non-GMO freshly brewed tea leaves and all-natural fruit flavors to create a delicious, flavor packed iced tea that is rich in antioxidants. Available in eight flavors with little to zero sugar, including Original Green Tea, Red Raspberry, Classic Lemon, Classic Mango, Juicy Peach, Blood Orange and Hibiscus, Passion Fruit and Peach, and Pineapple and Mango, Saint James Teas can be purchased online at http://www.saintjamesicedtea.com and Amazon.

SOURCE Saint James Iced Tea