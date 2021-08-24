Saint James School of Medicine Appoints New Dean of Clinical Sciences

"Dr. Gujarathis is the ideal candidate for the position of Dean of Clinical Sciences," said Kaushik Guha, the Executive Vice President of Saint James School of Medicine. "He is a proven leader within the SJSM community who has gone above and beyond for our students time and time again. He will keep our MD program on the cutting edge of best practices in medicine and scientific research."



In his new position as Dean of Clinical Sciences, Dr. Gujarathi will be overseeing all clinical programs with the provost, deans, and other members of the academic team. Dr. Gujarathi will be involved with various projects required in maintaining accreditation as well as visiting all of our clinical sites to meet with our preceptors, site directors, clerkship directors, and hospital executives to ensure the quality of the program is maintained.



"As the new Dean of Clinical Sciences, I am looking forward to the challenge of expanding clinical options while maintaining academic rigor to ensure that Saint James continues to produce quality physicians," said Dr. Gujarathi.



Dr. Gujarathi becomes the first alumni to hold the position of Dean at SJSM. During this period, Dr. Bhagwan Das Jain will remain Dean for the next few months and help with the transition.

About Saint James School of Medicine



Saint James School of Medicine is a Caribbean Medical School that offers an affordable medical education to individuals throughout the world who wish to pursue their dream of a career in medicine. We are committed to training students to think, solve problems, and apply their knowledge to the care and wellbeing of their patients, and society. We believe that a high-quality medical education should be affordable and accessible to everyone. For more information about Saint James School of Medicine's MD program, please visit www.sjsm.org or contact us at [email protected].

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Saint James School of Medicine