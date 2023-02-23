Saint James School of Medicine partnered with AMBOSS

Saint James School of Medicine aims to improve student outcomes by partnering with AMBOSS, a medical learning platform designed to help future physicians succeed on exams.

PARK RIDGE, Ill., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint James School of Medicine (SJSM) aims to improve student outcomes by partnering with AMBOSS, a medical learning platform designed to help future physicians succeed on exams.

AMBOSS platform provides tools and learning resources for students, including an extensive question bank for assessing their mastery exams. With access to the Qbank, students can instantly define terms using content interlinked to a diverse online library. Along with access to concise notes and definitions, students can also practice diagnoses via a wide archive of charts and X-rays containing interactive digital overlays of medical images.

"We have been testing several platforms in the past to gauge which one would have the biggest impact on student performance. We found AMBOSS platform to be the most comprehensive and affordable solution that would yield the biggest benefit for our students," said Dr. Jose Ramirez, the Provost and Chief Academic officer of the school. The AMBOSS platform currently integrates with the curriculum pertaining to the first sixteen months of SJSM's Basic Sciences program.

Saint James School of Medicine plans to integrate the AMBOSS system with the latter portion of the program, the Clinical Sciences, in the near future. With AMBOSS at its side, students and faculty have a great resource that supports active learning.

About Saint James School of Medicine

Saint James School of Medicine offers academic excellence with tutoring and one-on-one mentoring for those pursuing scientific instruction in medicine. For more information, contact SJSM at 800-542-1553 or visit www.sjsm.org for more information.

AMBOSS

AMBOSS is creating a paradigm shift in medical education on how facts are consumed, memorized, and reviewed. Current students will have to adapt to new ways of navigating information for patient treatment when they become the next generation of doctors. As with most other industries, the skills doctors will need in the future will have more emphasis on memorizing frameworks and less on memorizing facts. To learn more, please visit www.amboss.com

