SAINt JHN Unveils Cinematic "CIRCLES" Music Video

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SAINt JHN, the genre-blending artist known for pushing the boundaries of music, fashion, and visual art, has released the official music video to his recent single "Circles". His videos are never merely visual accompaniments; they are artistic statements in their own right, bringing his music to life with intricate narratives and bold, avant-garde visuals.

"My Favorite Toxic Relationship Has A Video Now" – SAINt JHN

(photo credit: Dani Pujalte)

Shot in Barcelona, Spain, the "Circles" music video directed by Alex Gargot is a visual and sonic masterpiece that captivates audiences with its cinematic storytelling and striking imagery. SAINt JHN embodies the duality of vulnerability and invincibility as he navigates surreal, circular compositions. The narrative unfolds with him pushing a large stone down a red carpet, surrounded by flashing cameras and microphones, only to face an unseen threat symbolized by a gun barrel aimed at him. Despite the chaos, SAINt JHN remains defiant, laying on the red carpet with a bullet wound, continuing to sing as the press circles him. The use of revolving mirrors and circular camera angles reinforces the "Circles" theme throughout the video.

The Guyanese-Brooklynite's fearless approach to fashion always plays a central role in his artistic identity. In "Circles" he blends luxury street wear from vintage Pelle Pelle leathers, and Pharrell's LouisVuitton Timberlands to tailored Marine Serre suits and classic Saint Laurent Boots.

"IT'S FVCKING TIME" – SAINt JHN

As SAINt JHN prepares to unveil a series of highly anticipated music and visuals. His ability to effortlessly blend art, music, and fashion has cemented his place as a multi-hyphenate creative force. As he continues to push boundaries, "Circles" visuals is a glimpse of what's to come in his evolution as an artist. With his unique approach to both music and style, SAINt JHN once again proves that he is in a lane of his own.

