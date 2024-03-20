Saint Joseph's Arts Foundation Presents Julian Lennon's Captivating Photography in New Solo Exhibition

Julian Lennon's latest endeavor, "Wake Up and Dream," highlights the creative inspiration drawn from his worldwide philanthropic travels and the natural world

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint Joseph's Arts Foundation is pleased to announce the opening of "Wake Up and Dream: Photography by Julian Lennon," a solo exhibition showcasing Julian Lennon's riveting works of photography. Known for his diverse talents in music, literature, film production, and philanthropy, this project specifically highlights Lennon's deep passion for visual arts and photography.

"The exhibition focuses on two bodies of work from among Lennon's substantial oeuvre: his intimate environmental portraits and his large-scale, expansive skyscapes," said Heather Snider, guest curator for Saint Joseph's Arts Foundation. "The works are presented across two exhibition areas at the venue to enhance the viewer experience and draw out the central themes of Lennon's vision which include compassion, hope, creativity, and stewardship of our planet."

Lennon's gift for capturing the human experience permeates both bodies of work. His portraiture centers humility and respect, whether he's capturing the creative process of a world-renowned musician, or a day in the life of a shopkeeper, sound engineer, or designer. On the other side of the visual spectrum, Lennon's skyscapes – created in skies throughout the world – present a view of the world as seen from the clouds, a reminder of the greater forces of nature that exist above humanity both physically and symbolically. The Saint Joseph's Arts Foundation, in collaboration with Posner Fine Art, the esteemed fine art advisory firm representing Lennon's photography, is thrilled to debut this collection for the San Francisco audience.

"Wake Up and Dream" was influenced by Lennon's philanthropic travels around the world through The White Feather Foundation , which he founded. This work has allowed him to explore stunning natural locations, leading to deep moments of contemplation across diverse cultures and landscapes. Inspired by a message from his father to leave a positive mark on the world, his charitable foundation is centered on environmental conservation, preservation of Indigenous cultures, clean water access, education, and health.

"The White Feather Foundation was created for the purpose of giving a voice and support to those who cannot be heard," said Lennon. "A message I hope to send in this exhibition, and all of my creative work, is to promote empathy for humanity and the planet we share."

Since Lennon's photographic debut at Morrison Hotel Gallery in 2010, Lennon has amassed more than 40 exhibitions of his photography, including three shows in 2023, and has been featured multiple times at esteemed Leica Galleries across the globe.

The exhibit opens April 11, with the VIP Preview beginning at 5 pm and General Admission at 7 pm. General Admission is free for Saint Joseph's Arts Foundation members and $25 for non-members. Limited tickets are available for sale here .

For more information about Lennon's art, visit julianlennonphotography.com .

