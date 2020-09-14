Saint Joseph's Continues Advancing in 'U.S. News & World Report' Category, Recognized by Other National Rankings

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint Joseph's advanced two spots in U.S. News & World Report's 2021 "Best Colleges" rankings, rising to No. 8 in the Regional Universities North category, which includes 176 institutions. This is the second consecutive year the University has been ranked in the top 10 in its category by U.S. News, a recognized leader in college rankings.

"The newly released U.S. News rankings and other national rankings further solidify Saint Joseph's University as a leader in academic excellence, all while preparing students for purposeful lives in the ever-changing world," says University President Mark C. Reed, Ed.D. "The exceptional talent of our faculty, staff and students is reflected in our ranking."

The improvement from last year's rankings is partially credited to a higher peer assessment score, which carries 20% of the overall ranking weight. The University's enrollment strategy has focused on increasing academic quality and the diversity of our student body in recent years.

Saint Joseph's was also listed among the universities with top undergraduate business programs and appeared on a number of other U.S. News rankings including:

#3 in Best Colleges for Veterans

#11 in Best Undergraduate Teaching

#24 in Best Value Schools

In addition to U.S. News & World Report's "Best Colleges" rankings, Saint Joseph's has been named to the Princeton Review's annual list of the 386 best colleges for the fourth year in a row, placing it among the roughly 13% of four-year U.S. colleges to be profiled in the 2021 guide for prospective undergraduate students. The ranking is based on data collected from the different schools and also from annual surveys of students, who rate and report on various aspects of their college experiences. In this year's survey, students praised the "sense of community" they felt on campus among their peers and with faculty, and Hawk Hill's easy access to arts, culture and activities in Philadelphia.

The University has also been recognized by Money magazine's "Best College for Your Money" list and multiple "2021 Best Colleges" lists by college search site Niche.

About Saint Joseph's University

Founded in 1851 in the heart of Philadelphia and in the Jesuit tradition of academic excellence, Saint Joseph's University prepares students for a rapidly changing and unpredictable world. Through a rigorous, perspective-expanding education, Saint Joseph's 7,300 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students are mentored by thought-leading faculty scholars, exposed to a curriculum that allows for radical program combinations and demands exploration. The 125-acre campus provides both urban and suburban experiences and is home to the world-renowned Barnes Arboretum at Saint Joseph's University. Upon graduation, nearly 100 percent of students are employed, pursuing advanced degrees or volunteering in prestigious service programs. A proud member of the Atlantic 10 Conference, Saint Joseph's Hawks compete in 20 Division I intercollegiate men's and women's sports. The University's 72,000 proud alumni are a powerful global network that are united by the rallying cry – The Hawk Will Never Die.

