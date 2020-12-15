Saint Joseph's University Launches Cannabis Certificates to Meet Growing Need for Educated Professionals in High-Demand Careers

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint Joseph's University continues to expand its academic offerings for students interested in future-focused and entrepreneurial careers in expanding industries. Today, the University announced the addition of four non-credit cannabis certificates that take a deep dive into business, law and policy, healthcare, and agriculture and horticulture. According to Leafly's annual cannabis jobs report , the industry has seen 100% growth since 2017, making it the fastest-growing job sector in the country.

"Our academic portfolio is ever expanding and evolving with society, student, and industry needs, interests and requirements while also remaining grounded in our liberal arts and Jesuit traditions. Our new cannabis offerings are a great example of where those goals converge," said Cheryl McConnell, Ph.D., provost and vice president for academic affairs at Saint Joseph's University. "While business, policy, healthcare and agriculture scramble to keep up with regulatory changes, we can educate professionals with the industry acumen and ethical framework needed to support each of these fields."

Saint Joseph's is collaborating with Green Flower , the market leader in high-quality cannabis training to offer the certificates. The six-month curriculum for each certificate provides an onramp to prepare professionals to fill the growing skills gap in the legalized cannabis industry.

"We have worked with Saint Joseph's to create a program that is reflective of the University's academic tradition of critical thinking and care for the individual and community," said Daniel Kalef, executive vice president of university partnerships at Green Flower. "We are happy to partner to further Green Flower's mission to help educate people to understand the benefits of legal cannabis along with the new commercial reality of a rapidly growing industry. At a time when job security is at a crucial historical point, offering fully online, job-specific certificate programs that enable people to become part of a fast-growing new industry will be an amazing service to students in Philadelphia, the mid-Atlantic region and beyond."

Each certificate program includes three eight-week courses offered fully online. Students are taught by instructors who are at the forefront of their fields and who provide networking opportunities for their students. Upon certificate completion, graduates will have access to Green Flower's expansive employer network. Students who complete the program become the go-to source of cannabis expertise within their current companies or launch brand-new careers as sought-after professionals on the job market.

Programs are enrolling now. For more information on Saint Joseph's cannabis certificates, visit cannabisstudies.sju.edu .

