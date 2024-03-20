Hall of Fame Ceremony to take place at The Union League of Philadelphia on April 24

PHILADELPHIA, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint Joseph's University announced the induction of Rob Almond, Jr., MBA '04, CEO of NEST, into the Haub School of Business Hall of Fame. As the youngest person to ever receive the honor, Almond has demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation as Chief Executive Officer of NEST, a leading provider of Integrated Facilities Management solutions for national retailers and multi-site businesses.

Saint Joseph’s University to Induct NEST CEO Rob Almond into Haub School of Business Hall of Fame

The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place at The Union League of Philadelphia on Wednesday, April 24, and will celebrate Almond's remarkable contributions to the business world and his community. Almond is the only inductee in 2024. For details on the event or to RSVP, visit sju.edu/alumni/events/hsbhalloffame/2024 .

For over 30 years, the Erivan K. Haub School of Business at Saint Joseph's University has honored corporate citizens for their excellence in business management, entrepreneurship, and ingenuity. Almond exemplifies what it means to be a Hall of Famer, achieving success in business, and having a positive and tangible impact on society.

Almond started at NEST in May 2002 and rose to the position of CEO in 2015. He has driven the company to new heights, expanding facility management services to over 60,000 retail locations throughout North America and nurturing a dedicated team of over 220 professionals, known collectively as "NESTers." This robust expansion under his leadership has been characterized by sustained double-digit annual growth for the past nine years.

Beyond his corporate achievements, Almond embodies the spirit of community and philanthropy through NEST Nurtures, which has donated over $1 million to charitable causes since 2020. His sustained engagement with Saint Joseph's University after earning his MBA in 2004 is a testament to his commitment to fostering future business leaders, evidenced by his involvement as a Capstone Business Policy competition judge, regular guest speaker, and facilitator of student co-ops. In 2023, Almond also launched the Skilled Trades Advisory Council (STAC), championing the skilled trades as an honorable and high-paying career path.

Rob holds an undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where he is now a Board Member for the Bryan School of Business. He sits on the Saint Joseph's Board of Visitors and serves on the University's advisory board for the Department of Decision & System Sciences. He also extends his commitment to education and the future of the trades by serving on the board of his high school alma mater, Paul VI, in South Jersey, and the Board of the NAWIC Philadelphia Foundation.

About NEST

NEST is the pioneer of the Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) industry in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1994, NEST delivers day-to-day tactical management of facilities, financial consulting, analytics, project management, and construction for major multi-site brands across North America. NEST provides 360° support 24 hours a day through one comprehensive facilities management solution that drives cost savings while maintaining an exceptional customer experience. To learn more about NEST, visit enterNEST.com or follow NEST on LinkedIn .

Press contact: Eric Nemeth, 6025022793

SOURCE NEST