Saint Leo University Announces New Advanced Degrees for Professionals in Education, Criminal Justice

The EdD residencies will be held annually for each new cohort for a week, during the summer, at University Campus in Central Florida, where Saint Leo was founded. Criminal justice residences of up to three days will rotate between University Campus and Saint Leo Education Centers in Georgia in the Atlanta suburbs and in Virginia in Newport News. Three residencies are required over the course of the DCJ. Students will accomplish the balance of the work through online classes and individual study.

Classes are expected to begin in August 2018, pending approval of the programs by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Schools and Colleges.* Saint Leo University and its programs are accredited by this regional association so that the public can trust the quality of the academic offering and the underlying strength of the institution.

University leaders stressed that the new Saint Leo doctoral degrees have been designed for the needs of practitioners in the fields of education and criminal justice. This focus is in keeping with the determination Saint Leo made in offering the university's first doctoral program, the Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) in management, which was launched during the 2013-2014 academic year, and which continues to reach to the needs of executives, owners, and consultants, rather than business or economic theorists.

The EdD is specialized in school leadership and will help current or aspiring administrators who already hold master's degrees in education (or a related field) qualify for higher-level roles, such as school or district superintendent or instructional leader. The degree is suitable for educators in either public or private school systems. The credential also qualifies graduates to apply for college teaching positions. Degree candidates must have at least three years of related work experience to be admitted to the program. The dissertations that degree candidates produce will be based on challenges or issues within their current work spheres.

The Doctor of Criminal Justice degree offers two areas of concentration for degree candidates to consider. Those who already hold a master's degree may study for the DCJ: Homeland Security in preparation for work at executive-level positions in law enforcement agencies, juvenile justice agencies, various court systems, and corrections systems. Alternately, degree candidates can opt for the DCJ: Education in preparation for careers in college teaching or training. Either degree specialization will qualify graduates to teach at the college level, but the education specialization requires courses that cover instructional quality, improving student achievement, and working effectively with technology.

The per-credit hour fee for each course in the EdD program is $670 and $750 for the DCJ program.

Dr. Susan Kinsella, dean of the Saint Leo School of Education and Social Services, said strong demand for the programs is anticipated in the both education and criminal justice fields.

"Saint Leo already possesses a strong reputation among Florida school districts for creating highly qualified classroom teachers, assistant principals, and principals," Dr. Kinsella said. "Similarly, we have a strong track record of producing graduates who have been promoted to leadership positions at local law enforcement agencies in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Virginia, where Saint Leo operates Education Centers for adult learners. Our alumni and their organizations have justified confidence in our faculty and courses. Now we can offer these graduates and their organizations higher-level degree programs that will make administrators more expert in their fields, which are demanding ones. Saint Leo is happy to play a role in improving society in this way."

To request more information about the programs, email grad.admissions@saintleo.edu, call (800) 707-8846, or visit the university website.

More About Saint Leo University

Saint Leo University (www.saintleo.edu) is a modern Catholic teaching university that is firmly grounded in the liberal arts tradition and the timeless Benedictine wisdom that seeks balanced growth of mind, body, and spirit. The university remains the faithful steward of the beautiful lakeside University Campus in the Tampa Bay region of Florida, where it was founded in 1889, and has expanded to meet committed learners wherever they may be. Saint Leo has a physical presence beyond University Campus in seven states and provides highly respected online learning programs to students nationally and internationally.

*The Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools can be reached at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, GA, 30033-4097 or (404) 679-4500.

