Saint Leo University Opens a New Interactive Robotic & AI Lab by RobotLAB

The implementation of the Robotics & AI lab will provide students with real world experience as they pursue their bachelor's degrees in robotics and artificial intelligence and increase their marketability upon graduation.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint Leo University, one of the top ranked nonprofit universities in Florida, in partnership with RobotLAB, the leading educational robotics company, partnered to build an artificial intelligence and robotics lab on its residential campus in Pasco County, FL.

The Robotics & AI Lab by RobotLAB is a turnkey, state-of-the-art modular learning space designed to enable students' rotation between AI stations. Each configuration includes robots and teaching resources and provides learners with practical hands-on activities, exposing them to multiple disciplines and various scenarios in which artificial intelligence supports and enhances the quality of our everyday life. It gives students a unique and rich learning experience to ensure that they are ready for their career in the 2030s.

Dr. Derek Mohammad, dean of Saint Leo University's School of Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and Data Science, is looking forward to the launch of the new Bachelor of Science program in Robotics and AI for which this lab is an essential component.

"We are pleased to introduce a new robotics lab for students pursuing bachelor's degrees in robotics and artificial intelligence," said Mohammed. "Equipped with robots of all kinds and computers, the lab will provide students with the hands-on experience they need to prepare for careers in this high-demand and growing field."

The Robotics & AI Lab includes the following stations:

Smart Transportation

This program uses smart and programmable cars and drones with fully loaded sensors for students to develop an understanding of autonomous transportation.

Humanoid Robotics

Students are introduced to humanoid robots, soccer-playing robots, human robot interface, visual perception (face detection, face recognition, object detection, and recognition), and tactile sensing, among other capabilities.

Industry 4.0

Students learn about warehouse automation, sorting and stacking, visual sensing, assembly lines, process automation, and optimization.

Space Exploration / Robotics

This program uses a wide range of engineering concepts, mechanical and electrical assemblies, mechatronics, electronics, and locomotion of the rover.

Autonomous AI Agent Station

Students learn about multi-agent systems, sd hoc autonomous agent teams and machine learning.

"We are excited to partner with Saint Leo University," said Elad Inbar, RobotLAB CEO. "This partnership is beyond providing robots, is about supporting the university by bringing real hands-on experience to the classrooms, is about exposing students to a real approach of what they will face in their future jobs, the Robotics & AI Lab is the best way to learn, different stations for different minds with different activities. We are excited to see Saint Leo University students prepare for their real post student life."

Saint Leo University is one of the largest Catholic universities in the nation, offering 62-degree programs to more than 15,800 students each year. Founded in 1889 by Benedictine monks and sisters, the private, nonprofit university is known for providing a values-based education to learners of all backgrounds and ages in the liberal arts tradition. Saint Leo is regionally accredited and offers a residential campus in the Tampa Bay region of Florida, 16 education centers in five states, and an online program for students anywhere. The university is home to more than 100,000 alumni. Learn more at saintleo.edu.

Founded more than a decade ago, RobotLAB is the premier educational-robotics company. The company's innovative use of robots in the classroom was recognized by prominent organizations and won the company multiple awards such as the Best EdTech Company (SxSWEdu), the Gold in education category (Edison Awards), a Game Changer award (RoboBusiness), Best STEM tool (EdTech Digest), and many more. Trusted by educators in more than 2,500 schools, RobotLAB is the leader in the educational-robotics market, ensuring schools' investment in technology won't be wasted. Its flagship product, Engage! K12 is designed to engage students and help them master the skills they need in order to ensure career and college readiness while developing 21st-century skills.

