Saint Louis Chess Club to Host Legends and Prodigies of American Chess

"We are excited to kick off this summer's over the board events with these three unique tournaments," said Executive Director, Tony Rich. "Over the past 12 years, we've been proud to host the future of chess annually with the U.S. Junior and U.S. Girls' Junior Championships and for the third consecutive year we will feature the legends of chess with our U.S. Senior Championship."

The Saint Louis Chess Club will host national championships showcasing the best of American junior and senior chess

The three 10-player fields in the coming championships will tie together chess past and future for a celebration of the best of chess. Please see below for notable storylines on the U.S. Junior Championship and U.S. Girls' Junior Championship, as well as the U.S. Senior Championship:

U.S. Junior Championship

All eyes will be on 20 year-old Grandmaster John Burke, who will be returning to defend his 2020 U.S. Junior title. Additional headlining players in the field include GM Nicolas Checa , GM Hans Niemann , and GM Brandon Jacobson , whose electric strategies and tactics put them among the brightest young minds in the game. Along with winning the title, players will be competing to win a piece of the more than $20,000 prize fund Additionally, the winners of the U.S. Junior and U.S. Girls' Junior each will be awarded a $6,000 scholarship, jointly supported by US Chess and Dewain Barber .





The future of women's chess in America is bright and will be on full display during the U.S. Girls' Junior Championship that will feature a field of new rising stars as 2020 US Girls' Junior Champion IM Carissa Yip will not return to reclaim her title. Other headlining players returning to compete again this year include IM Annie Wang, WIM Rochelle Wu, and WIM Thalia Cervantes, each considered to be among the top U.S. girls and women chess players. Along with winning the title, players will be up for the chance to win a piece of the more than $10,000 prize fund. Additionally, the winners of the U.S. Junior and U.S. Girls' Junior each will be awarded a $6,000 scholarship, jointly supported by US Chess and Dewain Barber .





For the third consecutive year, the U.S. Senior Championship will be held alongside the country's other national chess championships. The 2021 field boasts legendary chess players, including five U.S. Chess Hall of Fame inductees: GM Joel Benjamin , the 2020 U.S. Senior Champion, GM Alex Shabalov , the 2019 U.S. Senior Champion, GM Larry Christiansen , GM Gregory Kaidanov , and GM Alex Yermolinsky .

For this year's event the commentary team will also be joined by Sharon Carpenter, an award-winning broadcast journalist, TV presenter and producer. Carpenter has worked on-air for some of the best known networks in the U.S. including BBC America, CBS, BET, VH1, and REVOLT TV covering the gamut from hard news to pop culture.

Covering all the action with Sharon Carpenter will be the expert commentary team of GM's Yasser Seirawan and Cristian Chirila. The team will be providing game analysis daily from July 16-26, 2021 via an online broadcast stream starting at 3:00 p.m. central time.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, spectators will not be allowed for this tournament but fans can watch all the action live on www.uschesschamps.com and on the Saint Louis Chess Club's YouTube and Twitch.tv channels.

2021 U.S. Junior Championship Field Name Invitational Rating* Qualification Hometown GM Nicolas Checa 2648 2020 Denker High School

Tournament of Champions Dobbs Ferry, NY GM John Michael Burke 2618 2020 U.S Junior Champion Brick, NJ GM Praveen Balakrishnan 2605 Rating Centreville VA GM Hans Niemann 2599 Rating Weston, CT GM Brandon Jacobson 2572 Rating Westfield, NJ IM David Brodsky 2564 Rating Cortlandt Manor, NY IM Andrew Hong 2543 Rating Saratoga, CA IM Christopher Yu 2540 Rating Dublin, CA IM Justin Wang 2540 Rating Katy, TX IM Ben Li 2477 Wildcard Troy, MI

2021 U.S. Girls' Junior Championship Field Name Invitational Rating* Qualification Hometown IM Annie Wang 2457 2020 Haring Champion La Canada, CA WIM Thalia Cervantes 2346 Rating St. Louis, MO WFM Martha Samadashvili 2340 Rating Albany, NY WIM Rochelle Wu 2274 Rating Davis, CA WFM Sophie Morris-Suzuki 2244 Rating Waccabuc, NY WCM Ruiyang Yan 2242 Rating Mountain View CA WCM Sheen Zeng 2201 Rating Hays, KS WCM Alice Lee 2200 Rating North Oaks, MN Susanna Ulrich 2193 Wildcard Appleton, WI WFM Sanjana Vittal 2182 Rating East Windsor, NJ

2021 U.S. Senior Championship Field Name Invitational Rating* Qualification Hometown GM Larry Christiansen** 2634 Rating Cambridge, MA GM Alex Shabalov** 2629 Rating Pittsburgh, PA GM Gregory Kaidanov** 2626 Rating Lexington, KY GM Igor Novikov 2623 Rating Lexington, KY GM Joel Benjamin** 2586 2020 U.S. Senior Champion Waldwick, NJ GM Alex Yermolinsky** 2560 Rating Sioux Falls, SD IM Leonid Sokolin 2547 Rating Westfield, NJ GM Melikset Khachiyan 2544 Rating Glendale,CA GM Alex Fishbein 2495 2020 National Senior ToC Summit, NJ GM James Tarjan 2425 Wildcard Portland, OR

* Invitational ratings are calculated and certified by US Chess.

** Denotes U.S. Chess Hall of Fame members playing in the 2021 U.S. Senior Championship at the Saint Louis Chess Club.

