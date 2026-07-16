Saint Louis Science Center's James S. McDonnell Planetarium Grand Reopening to Unveil Milestone Upgrades

"The McDonnell Planetarium is a St. Louis gem and has inspired millions of St. Louisans — including myself — to look to the sky," says Science Center CEO and President Dr. Ray Vandiver, who credits visits to the Planetarium as a child as sparking the momentum that led to him earning a Ph. D. in physics and spending decades as a science museum leader and expert. "Science is about continuous discovery and forward progress, and we are thrilled to provide our guests with the most advanced experience to explore the universe like never before."

"We're proud to support the Saint Louis Science Center as a cornerstone of STEM education in our region," said Centene Foundation President Keith Williamson. "Enhancing the Planetarium will provide students and families with immersive learning experiences that we hope will spark curiosity, deepen scientific understanding, and inspire the next generation of explorers and innovators."

A WONDER-ful Upgrade

The upgrades to the McDonnell Planetarium include:

A GOTO Chiron III Hybrid Star Projector (the world's most advanced optomechanical star projector) to elevate the Planetarium team's astronomy programming with experiences such as revealing all 9,500 stars visible to the unaided eye in accurate color representation, displaying more than 100 million stars and hundreds of deep-sky objects in unprecedented detail, and projecting realistic views of the sun, moon and visible planets while accurately demonstrating events like eclipses, transits and more.

A Cosm Digistar Full-Dome Data Visualization System to expand the programming offered through photorealistic imagery with real-time access. High-resolution projectors present 360-degree immersive visuals to land on planets within our solar system, fly to the edge of the observable universe and illustrate up-to-the-minute geospatial data; broadcast immersive presentations, 3D models and live current events; and connect with more than 700 other planetariums and museums for lectures and presentations around the globe.

An upgraded sound system within the Orthwein StarBay, featuring a 22,000-watt, surround-sound sytem to create a full 360-degree immersive experience.

The first Auracast Hearing Assistance system in a public venue around the St. Louis Metropolitan Area.

A new entry experience through the Planetarium's unique starship-themed elevator from the lobby to the Orthwein StarBay.

Newly developed live shows within the Orthwein StarBay.

For more information on the James S. McDonnell Planetarium, visit slsc.org/planetarium.

Planetarium Shows to Explore the Universe or Look Back at Earth

"Our live, educator-led shows are uniquely St. Louis, and the upgrades to our presentation systems will elevate our programming to a whole new level," notes McDonnell Planetarium Manager Will Snyder. "Using the latest imagery collected around the universe and data streamed into the Planetarium each day from satellites above, we're now able to offer spectacular views from St. Louis outward and from space back toward our planet. Our hybrid planetarium truly presents the best of both worlds, combining the traditional constellation-driven displays our audiences have enjoyed since we opened in 1963 with immersive, real-time rendered elements."

Combining the traditional, educator-led astronomy display with this high-resolution, digital projection system presents many unique experiences for Science Center guests and enables Planetarium staff to introduce newly developed shows, exclusively available to Planetarium guests (and free for Science Center members), such as:

The (New) Sky Tonight – A fan favorite since the Planetarium opened in 1963, this updated show takes advantage of the new technology to connect guests with the stars, stories and science overhead each night across our region. Using the full capacity of the hybrid planetarium system, guests will relax under the clearest night sky in the city to discover the stars, planets and constellations seen from their own backyard. Free from light pollution, the show will investigate the latest happenings across the universe, transporting to the rings of Saturn, the Andromeda Galaxy, distant exoplanets and more.

– A fan favorite since the Planetarium opened in 1963, this updated show takes advantage of the new technology to connect guests with the stars, stories and science overhead each night across our region. Using the full capacity of the hybrid planetarium system, guests will relax under the clearest night sky in the city to discover the stars, planets and constellations seen from their own backyard. Free from light pollution, the show will investigate the latest happenings across the universe, transporting to the rings of Saturn, the Andromeda Galaxy, distant exoplanets and more. The Earth Today – Supported by a grant from the American Physical Society, this premiere program explores our home and its role in space through the vantage point of satellites orbiting the skies above. Detailing how the planet changes every day, this show offers a new view of Earth during every visit using real-time geospatial data to provide insights into current events and tangible impacts on our day-to-day lives. The show will also highlight how scientists use collected data to create models and track long-term changes to our planet.

– Supported by a grant from the American Physical Society, this premiere program explores our home and its role in space through the vantage point of satellites orbiting the skies above. Detailing how the planet changes every day, this show offers a new view of Earth during every visit using real-time geospatial data to provide insights into current events and tangible impacts on our day-to-day lives. The show will also highlight how scientists use collected data to create models and track long-term changes to our planet. The Little Star that Could: 360 – Building on the long-loved classic for the next generation, this show that was originally produced by Science Center team members utilizes 360-degree visuals to take advantage of the Planetarium dome and surround guests in the timeless story of how one little star searches our Solar System. Ideal for the youngest stargazers, the program follows a yellow star who meets stars of different colors, sizes and temperatures; learns what makes stars special; and investigates our nearby planets.

These shows are presented inside the Orthwein StarBay every day the Science Center is open to the public. Tickets to Planetarium shows are FREE for Science Center members and $6 for non-members. Learn more about shows in the Orthwein StarBay or obtain tickets at slsc.org/planetarium.

Hundreds of FREE, Hands-On Experiences

One of the nation's only free, nonprofit science centers and featuring hundreds of interactive, hands-on experiences across ten galleries, the Saint Louis Science Center offers free admission to all guests and is currently open to the public Wednesdays through Mondays (check slsc.org for hours). In addition to the Planetarium upgrade, guests visiting the Science Center can enjoy:

The interactive traveling exhibition, The Blue Whale Story , to learn more about the life story of the largest creatures to ever live on Earth. This exhibition is open through Jan. 10, 2027.

, to learn more about the life story of the largest creatures to ever live on Earth. This exhibition is open through Jan. 10, 2027. Stunning documentaries and blockbuster feature films (including The Odyssey with showtimes this week) in the five-story OMNIMAX® Theater, one of the only IMAX® Dome with Laser theaters in the world.

with showtimes this week) in the five-story OMNIMAX® Theater, one of the only IMAX® Dome with Laser theaters in the world. A celebration of Forest Park's 150th anniversary in the Planetarium Lobby from July 20 - Aug. 3 to explore how St. Louisans have created memorable moments throughout its history.

Several special programs for one-on-one interaction with local STEM professionals including: Science Center Up Late: Experience Sound , an after-hours, adults only event on July 25 that explores the STEM in sound. Monthly Star Parties outside the Planetarium to observe the stars, planets and other heavenly objects in the night sky, with the next event planned Aug. 7. SciFest: Play and Creativity Expo that celebrates the fun in science and art on Aug. 8. The viewing of a spectacular Lunar Eclipse on Aug. 27 (8-11:30 p.m.) alongside the Planetarium team and astronomers from around the region. This event will operate rain or shine, as guests will either view the event with telescopes and binoculars or take advantage of the new digital presentation system to view the eclipse from a clear location around the globe.

Club Wonder: Light Years Ahead on Oct. 3 (7:30-11 p.m.), a special event that supports the Science Center mission and champions the spirit of discovery, innovation and momentum that carries us forward.

on Oct. 3 (7:30-11 p.m.), a special event that supports the Science Center mission and champions the spirit of discovery, innovation and momentum that carries us forward. The return this winter of the popular Planetarium Laser Shows that combine music and immersive lighting to bring the songs of favorite artists to life.

For more information on programs and events at the Science Center, please visit slsc.org or call 314-289-4400.

Additional graphics and media information – Photos/videos related to the reopening of the James S. McDonnell Planetarium can be found HERE. Additional graphics may be obtained from Saint Louis Science Center Public Relations Manager Doug Bolnick by email at [email protected] or by phone at 314-289-4461.

About the James S. McDonnell Planetarium

Since opening in 1963, the James S. McDonnell Planetarium at the Saint Louis Science Center has served as THE PLACE for guests to explore the stars and discover St. Louis' direct impact on America's space history. For this, the Planetarium ranks amongst America's Best Planetariums by the USA Today Readers' Choice Awards. Along with daily, educator-led live shows and in-person telescope viewing throughout the year, guests can learn about life on Mars and view photos, artifacts and other material from outer space (including Gemini and Mercury space capsules built in St. Louis during the 1960s). For more information, visit slsc.org/planetarium.



About the Saint Louis Science Center

The mission of the Saint Louis Science Center is to inspire everyone to be curious and engaged in science. Named a Smithsonian Institution Affiliate in 2016, America's Best Free Museum by Newsweek in 2025, and one of America's Best Science Museums by USA Today, the award-winning Science Center engages guests through on-site experiences, including hundreds of hands-on exhibits, the OMNIMAX® Theater, which is one of the only IMAX® Dome with Laser theaters in the world, and the James S. McDonnell Planetarium, ranked among America's Best Planetarium by the USA Today Readers' Choice Awards. For more information about the Saint Louis Science Center, please visit slsc.org.

CONTACT: Mindy Peirce, 314-289-4683 or [email protected]

SOURCE St. Louis Science Center