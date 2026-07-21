SAINT LUCIA SUMMER HOTEL DEALS: SAVE UP TO 55% ON CARIBBEAN GETAWAYS

Travel Savings Include Dozens of Hotel Offers, Resort Credits and Travel Perks

CASTRIES, Saint Lucia, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Saint Lucia travel deals make it easier than ever for travelers to take a breezy escape to the award-winning Caribbean island with a range of hotels, resorts and activities offering savings up to 55% off rates. Summer 2026 deals include resort stays; hotel credits; amenity rebates; car rental and accommodation packages; and added-value benefits like spa offers and grocery pre-stock waivers. Whether planning a romantic getaway, family vacation, weekend adventure or wellness retreat, Saint Lucia's summer promotions offer exceptional value and opportunities to experience the island's beaches, natural wonders like the Piton mountains, vibrant culture and warm Lucian hospitality.

Saint Lucia in the Caribbean is renowned for pristine beaches, natural wonders like the Pitons, romantic getaways, affordable luxury and award-winning hotels.

Nonstop flights to Saint Lucia (Hewanorra International Airport – UVF) make it easy to wake up at home, hop a flight and have lunch at the beach. Attractive airfares are currently available for flights to UVF on American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue and United Airlines from across the U.S. Direct flights to Saint Lucia from major gateways include Atlanta (ATL), Boston (BOS), Charlotte (CLT), Chicago (CHI), Miami MIA), New York (JFK), New Jersey (EWR) and Philadelphia (PHL).

Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty, vibrant culture and safety. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Visitors can explore the island's rich history and popular festivals, such as the Gros Islet Friday Night Street Party, Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival in June, Lucian Carnival in July and Creole Heritage Month in October. Signature activities include the highly-Instagrammed mud baths at Sulphur Springs Park and heritage chocolate making.

The island is recognized as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination – and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.

To explore Saint Lucia travel deals, visit www.stlucia.org and click "Deals and Offers". Follow on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for news and travel inspiration.

SOURCE Saint Lucia Tourism Authority