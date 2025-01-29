Saint Mark's School Finds New Temporary Home at EF Academy Pasadena Following Eaton Fire

Local Schools Come Together to Help a Community in Need

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint Mark's School , an independent Episcopal school based in Altadena specializing in early childhood and elementary education, today announced that it has partnered with EF Academy , a private day and boarding high school in Pasadena, to temporarily relocate its school operations after losing the majority of its campus in the Eaton Fire. Located just two miles away, EF Academy is providing space on its campus for temporary classrooms for Saint Mark's grades Developmental Kindergarten (DK) through 6th grade. As EF Academy continues to grow steadily since opening in 2022, the sprawling 16-acre campus allows it to support the Saint Mark's community by setting aside space for approximately 18 months, ensuring uninterrupted learning and recovery during their rebuilding process.

Starting this week, Saint Mark's students will begin transitioning to the EF Academy campus, with access to one of EF's newly renovated classroom buildings, Strong Hall, as well as shared use of spaces such as EF Academy's STEM and design labs, art rooms, gymnasium, and soccer field. To provide Saint Mark's with a dedicated hub for their unique community and operations, temporary portable classrooms, collectively called Saint Mark's Village, will be installed on the eastern part of the EF Academy campus, an area currently slated for future development. EF Academy is providing use of its campus at no cost, while Saint Mark's will oversee and cover the cost of the Village setup. This arrangement reflects a shared commitment to creating an enriching, supportive environment for Saint Mark's students and faculty during this time of transition.

"The most important priority after the fire was ensuring our children could continue their education in a supportive environment and helping our families regain a sense of stability," said Jenn Tolbert, Head of School at Saint Mark's. "We are profoundly grateful for the partnership with EF Academy Pasadena, whose generosity and shared commitment to education have provided us with the space and resources to maintain our sense of community and move forward together."

"One of the most important lessons our students will learn during this time is what it truly means for a community to come together in a crisis," said Dr. Sally Mingarelli, Head of School at EF Academy Pasadena. "I am so proud that these lessons in empathy, collaboration, and service will help our students be better prepared to make a positive impact on the world as our graduates."

In the aftermath of the Eaton Fire, the City of Pasadena played an integral role in streamlining the relocation of Saint Mark's School to the EF Academy campus by working closely with both schools on permitting and operational details.

Although this is a temporary use of the EF Academy campus, school representatives are committed to minimizing any impacts to the neighborhood. All drop-off, pick-up and parking will occur on site. Both schools will continue to operate independently, with Saint Mark's teachers supervising their students and EF Academy Pasadena maintaining its regular programs and activities. While the arrangement is anticipated to last no more than 18 months, this joint effort reflects the broader spirit of support and resilience that defines the Pasadena community.

Community members who wish to support Saint Mark's recovery can find information about donating or volunteering on the school's website.

