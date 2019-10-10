Saint Mary's College Holds Inaugural National Literary Festival November 8-9

NOTRE DAME, Ind., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint Mary's College, a Catholic, residential, liberal arts college in Notre Dame, Ind., announces its first-annual National Literary Festival, November 8-9, hosted by alumna Adriana Trigiani.

"This event honors former Saint Mary's College president Sister M. Madeleva Wolff, CSC and her bestselling memoir, My First Seventy Years. She was a visionary who brought the great artists of her time to our campus," said Trigiani, the New York Times bestselling author of 18 books, and award winning filmmaker. "Luminaries including Helen Hayes, Clare Boothe Luce, Irene Dunne, Jean Charlot, Norman LaLiberte, Walter Kerr and Maria Augusta Trapp came to campus, created art, performed, and inspired the students."

As a part of the College's 175th anniversary celebration, the Saint Mary's College National Literary Festival is open to the public and gives attendees an opportunity to meet and hear presentations by Trigiani and nine bestselling authors of fiction and nonfiction, acclaimed poets, and dramatists in theater and film. Participating authors include:

Douglas Brinkley — New York Times bestselling author American Moonshot: John F. Kennedy and the Great American Space Race , CNN commentator, and award-winning historian;

— bestselling author , CNN commentator, and award-winning historian; Val Emmich — New York Times bestselling author Dear Evan Hansen , The Reminders , a singer-songwriter, and actor;

— bestselling author , , a singer-songwriter, and actor; Laurie Eustis — poet, published in The New Yorker ;

— poet, published in ; Julie Klam — New York Times bestselling author The Stars in Our Eyes , You Had Me at Woof , Friendkeeping , a journalist for the New York Times , the Washington Post , Rolling Stone , and Harper's Bazaar , and Emmy nominee for "Outstanding Special Class Writing";

— bestselling author , , , a journalist for the , the , , and , and Emmy nominee for "Outstanding Special Class Writing"; Jean Hanff Korelitz — New York Times bestselling author Admission, The Devil and Webster , and You Should Have Known , coming to HBO Spring 2020;

— bestselling author , and , coming to HBO Spring 2020; Jean Kwok — New York Times bestselling author Searching for Sylvie Lee , a TODAY Show Book Club Pick;

— bestselling author , a TODAY Show Book Club Pick; Anna Monardo — Saint Mary's College alumna and author of Falling in Love with Natassia , The Courtyard of Dreams , and professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha ;

— alumna and author of , , and professor at the ; Rossella Rago — author of Cooking with Nonna; influencer, entrepreneur, culinary tour company, lifestyle brand, following of over 800k ;

— author of influencer, entrepreneur, culinary tour company, lifestyle brand, following of over ; Anna Scotti — poet, published in The New Yorker, author of the novella Big and Bad coming in 2020, and professor at the International School of Los Angeles .

