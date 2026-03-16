SAINT MILLER ANNOUNCES DEBUT EP ALL OF A SUDDEN DUE APRIL 3 ON KANNIBALEN RECORDS, TITLE TRACK SINGLE OUT NOW

TULSA, Okla., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising Korean dubstep producer Saint Miller is making his most defining statement yet with the announcement of his debut EP, All of a Sudden, set for release on April 3, 2026 via the renowned bass music imprint Kannibalen Records. The EP's lead single and title track, "All of a Sudden," is available now on all major streaming platforms and it is already turning heads across the global bass music community.

Saint Miller - All of a Sudden

Described by critics as a raw, relentless bass anthem, the title single "All of a Sudden" arrived on March 11 and immediately signaled the arrival of a major new voice in the dubstep and bass music scene. With its crushing low-end energy, precise sound design, and an unrelenting forward momentum, the track offers listeners a powerful first look at what promises to be a landmark debut project. From the opening seconds, it is clear that Saint Miller has a command of his craft that goes well beyond his years as an emerging artist.

Landing a debut EP on Kannibalen Records is itself a statement. The imprint has long served as one of the most respected homes for forward-thinking, bass-driven music on the planet, cultivating a roster of artists who push the boundaries of dubstep, riddim, and beyond. For Saint Miller to debut on this platform signals not only the quality of his output, but the trajectory of an artist with serious longevity in mind.

All of a Sudden is more than a debut - it is the opening chapter of a carefully crafted artistic identity. Each track on the EP is expected to build on the energy and intensity introduced by the lead single, taking listeners on a journey through Saint Miller's production range while maintaining the cohesive, hard-hitting sound that has already earned him a rapidly growing fanbase. As anticipation builds toward the April 3 release date, "All of a Sudden" stands as both a mission statement and an invitation to pay close attention to what comes next.

Saint Miller is represented by VYNE Talent Group for artist development, bookings, and media relations.

Stream "All of a Sudden" now on all major streaming platforms.

For press inquiries, interview requests, or booking information, please contact VYNE Talent Group at: [email protected] or visit vynetalentgroup.com.

Contact:

VYNE Talent Group

[email protected] | (918) 425-8966

SOURCE Vyne Talent Group