Saint Paul Area Students Collaborate with Tree Trust to Plant 206 Trees in Two Days

News provided by

Tree Trust

26 Oct, 2023, 08:46 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 19-20, 2023, 25 students from Johnson Senior High School, Highland Park Senior High School, and Community of Peace Academy, in collaboration with Tree Trust, a Saint Paul-based nonprofit, took tangible steps toward a greener future by planting 206 trees in Saint Paul.

Continue Reading
Tree Trust
Tree Trust
Tree Trust
Tree Trust

The tree planting event, which took place during the MEA school break, was not only a stride towards a better environment but also a testament to the power of community engagement and youth empowerment. The two-day effort helped revitalize Saint Paul's urban forest, particularly in areas where the landscape had been impacted by the removal of ash trees infested with emerald ash borer (EAB).

"We love planting trees with young people and teaching skills so they can think about future career paths. It might be finance and it might be a climbing arborist. We want to help them find the path that provides passion and aligns with their values and purpose," said Tree Trust Executive Director and CEO Jared Smith.

Ward 7 Saint Paul City Councilmember Jane Prince, who spoke at the kickoff, applauded the students for working together to create a legacy. "These trees are going to last for decades and that will be one of your first legacies as you add to our urban forest," said Councilmember Prince.

The initiative was not merely an environmental effort but also a platform for students to engage in meaningful work and community service, while earning pay. The planting project is part of a larger workforce training program that introduces participants to green industry careers. Participating students have the opportunity to earn industry-recognized credentials such as the Minnesota Tree Inspector Certificate, administered through the University of Minnesota.

"Partnering with Tree Trust to provide Saint Paul youth with environmental job opportunities nurtures a sense of community that will grow as our trees do," said Saint Paul Parks and Recreation Director Andy Rodriguez. "Strengthening our urban canopy through tree planting not only provides shade and beauty but also serves as a powerful investment in the health of our cities, improving air quality, reducing heat, and fostering wildlife diversity."

About Tree Trust
Tree Trust, a nonprofit founded in 1976 and based in Saint Paul, Minnesota, focuses on transforming lives and landscapes. Tree Trust accomplishes this mission by providing meaningful opportunities for greening local communities through tree planting and offering youth valuable work skills and experience through practical job training, creating a brighter future of self-sufficiency. Learn more at www.treetrust.org.

CONTACT: Jared Smith, Executive Director | CEO
952-767-3880

SOURCE Tree Trust

Also from this source

Tree Trust YouthBuild Awarded $1.5 Million Grant from U.S. Department of Labor

Tree Trust YouthBuild Awarded $1.5 Million Grant from U.S. Department of Labor

Tree Trust, a Minnesota-based nonprofit, today announced they have been awarded a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. Tree Trust...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.