CLEARWATER, Fla., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- hellocare.ai, a leading provider of AI assisted virtual care and intelligent hospital room technology, today announced the continued expansion of its partnership with Saint Peter's Healthcare System in New Brunswick, NJ, to deploy advanced intelligent hospital room capabilities across the organization.

Saint Peter’s Healthcare System Expands Intelligent Hospital Room Initiative with hellocare.ai to Advance AI Assisted Patient Safety and Virtual Care

Saint Peter's Healthcare System has successfully deployed Module 1: AI Assisted Virtual Nurse Rounding and Telehealth, Module 2: AI Assisted Virtual Sitting, and is now live with hellocare.ai's AI models for fall prevention, already seeing meaningful impact in improving patient experience and reducing patient safety risks.

As part of the ongoing initiative, Saint Peter's Healthcare System is also deploying hellocare.ai's intelligent digital door signs, enabling clinicians and staff to view critical patient information in real time outside patient rooms. The intelligent room environment is designed to improve communication, streamline workflows, strengthen patient safety, and support more efficient care delivery across inpatient operations.

"Our goal is to leverage technology in ways that meaningfully improve both the patient and clinician experience," said Jordan M. Tannenbaum, MD, MBA, MPH, chief information officer and chief medical information officer at Saint Peter's Healthcare System. "Through our partnership with hellocare.ai, we have implemented intelligent room technology and AI assisted workflows that improve patient safety, enhance communication, and support our care teams with more proactive interventions."

The digital door signs provide live patient and operational information directly outside patient rooms, helping clinicians quickly identify precautions, care status, workflows, and other important patient related information in real time. Combined with AI assisted monitoring and virtual care workflows, the intelligent hospital room initiative creates a more connected and responsive care environment.

"Virtual nursing and AI assisted patient observation technologies are helping us transform the inpatient experience for both patients and staff," said Linda Carroll, MSN, RN, RN-BC, vice president of Patient Care Services and chief nursing officer at Saint Peter's Healthcare System. "The ability to proactively identify patient risks such as falls while also supporting nurses with virtual workflows has already demonstrated significant value for our teams and the patients we serve."

hellocare.ai's AI models use advanced computer vision and intelligent workflows to help identify patient risk factors, support early interventions, and enhance operational awareness across inpatient settings. The platform combines virtual care delivery, AI assisted monitoring, patient engagement, intelligent room signage, and workflow automation into a single enterprise platform.

"We are proud to partner with Saint Peter's Healthcare System as they continue expanding their intelligent hospital room strategy," said Labinot Bytyqi, Founder and CEO of hellocare.ai. "Saint Peter's has embraced innovation in a thoughtful and impactful way by combining AI assisted safety technologies, virtual care delivery, and real time clinical communication tools to create a safer and more connected patient care environment."

The partnership highlights the growing adoption of enterprise intelligent hospital room technologies designed to improve patient outcomes, support clinical teams, and create safer inpatient care environments through AI assisted innovation.

About Saint Peter's Healthcare System

Saint Peter's Healthcare System Inc., parent company of the Saint Peter's healthcare delivery system, is comprised of Saint Peter's University Hospital, a 478-bed acute-care teaching hospital and state-designated children's hospital and regional perinatal center that includes a nationally renowned Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit; Saint Peter's Foundation, the fundraising arm of the hospital; Saint Peter's Health and Management Services Corporation; the CARES Surgicenter; and Saint Peter's Physician Associates, a network of primary and specialty care physician practices. Saint Peter's is a regional specialist in cancer care, diabetes, genetics, geriatrics, and pediatrics including pediatric surgery and pediatric cardiology/Adult and Fetal Congenital Heart Center, and is a sponsor of residency programs in obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, and internal medicine. Saint Peter's University Hospital received its seventh consecutive designation as a Magnet® hospital for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center in 2025, along with its first Magnet with Distinction®. Saint Peter's is sponsored by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Metuchen and is a major clinical affiliate of Rutgers Biomedical Health and Sciences. Visit saintpetershcs.com or call 732-745-8600.

About hellocare.ai

hellocare.ai is a leading provider of AI assisted virtual care solutions. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, the company supports more than 100 health systems across the United States and is rapidly expanding globally. hellocare.ai helps health systems deliver high quality, patient centered care while improving clinical efficiency and staff wellbeing. Its fully integrated platform includes AI Assisted Virtual Nursing, Virtual Sitting, Patient Engagement, Digital Whiteboards, Digital Room Signage, Ambient Documentation, and Hospital at Home.

For more information, schedule a demo via hellocare.ai

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SOURCE hellocare